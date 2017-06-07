Global $144.61 Billion Composites Market Analysis and Trends 2014-2016 and Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Composites Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Composites Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $144.61 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Research and experiments on nanoscale and microscale structures

3.1.2 Ongoing research on bio-composites

3.1.3 Marine composites used in subsea applications

3.1.4 The introduction of composite materials in aircraft has been an ongoing trend

4 Composites Market, By Fiber

4.1 Glass Fiber Composites (GFRP)

4.2 Carbon Fiber Composites (CFRP)

4.3 Aramid Fibre (AFRP) Composites

5 Composites Market, By Manufacturing Process

5.1 Compression Molding Process

5.2 Filament Winding Process

5.3 Injection Molding Process

5.4 Layup Process

5.5 Pultrusion Process

5.6 Resin Transfer Molding Process

5.7 Other Manufacturing Processes

5.7.1.1 Panel Manufacturing

6 Composites Market, By Resin Type

6.1 Thermoplastic Composites

6.2 Polyester Composites

6.3 Vinyl Ester Composites

6.4 Epoxy Composites

6.5 Phenolic Composites

6.6 Thermosetting Composites

7 Composites Market, By Application

7.1 Aerospace & Defense

7.2 Construction & Infrastructure

7.3 Electrical & Electronics

7.4 Marine

7.5 Pipes & Tanks

7.6 Transportation

7.7 Energy Sector

7.8 Other Applications

8 Composites Market, By Molding Compound

8.1 Bulk Molding Compound (BMC)

8.2 Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC)

8.3 Total Phenolic Compounds TPC compounds (SFT & LFRT)

8.4 Other Compounds

9 Composites Market, By Geography

10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities

11 Leading Companies

11.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

11.2 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain

11.3 Cytec Industries (Solvay S.A.)

11.4 E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co.

11.5 Hexcel Corporation

11.6 Huntsman Corporation

11.7 Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

11.8 Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

11.9 Owens Corning

11.10 PPG Industries Inc.

11.11 SGL Group

11.12 Teijin Limited

11.13 Toray Industries

11.14 Weyerhaeuser Company

11.15 Saint Gobain Vetrotex

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pltp9p/global_composites

Media Contact:



Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716