Medical Device Cleaning Market Worth 1.71 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Medical Device Cleaning Market by Process (Presoak, Manual Cleaning, Automatic Cleaning, Disinfection) Type (Enzymatic & Non-enzymatic Detergent) Application (Surgical Instruments, Endoscope, Ultrasound Probe) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the medical device cleaning market is expected to reach USD 1.71 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.31 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 158 market data tables and 34 figures spread through 195 pages and in-depth TOC on"Medical Device Cleaning Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-device-cleaning-market-39633818.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growth of the market is mainly driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rapidly growing geriatric population, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increasing focus on disinfection and sterilization in the healthcare sector. However, increased preference for single-use instruments due to concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure@ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=39633818

By process, the disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016

On the basis of process, the disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical device cleaning market. This is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for high-level disinfectants & sterilization for heat-sensitive instruments and the increasing effectiveness of disinfectants. The automatic cleaning segment held the second largest share and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, surgical instruments held the largest market share in 2016

Based on application, surgical instruments accounted for the largest share of this market. The increasing prevalence and burden of HAIs and chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and increasing number of surgeries are the major factors driving the use of surgical instruments, which has boosted the demand for effective cleaning and disinfection solutions.

Speak To Analyst: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=39633818

North America dominated the market in 2016

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical device cleaning market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as its well-established healthcare industry, rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, and increasing volume of surgical procedures are contributing to the large share of North America. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of surgical procedures, and growing burden of HAIs are majorly contributing to the growth of the European medical device cleaning market, which holds the second-largest market share.

The Major Players in the Global Medical Device Cleaning Market are STERIS plc (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), Ecolab Inc. (U.S.), Metrex Research, LLC (U.S.), Ruhof Corporation (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corporation (U.S.), BODE Chemie Gmbh (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (U.S.), Sklr Surgical Instruments (U.S.), Biotrol (U.S.), and Oro Clean Chemie AG (Switzerland).

Browse Related Reports:

Infection Control Market by Disinfection Products (Disinfectant, Disinfectors, Endoscope Reprocessors, Wipes, Face Masks), Sterilization Products (Steam Sterilization, Ethylene Oxide, VHP, E-beam, Contract Services), End User (Hospitals, Lifescience) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/infection-control-market-1084.html



Sterilization Equipment Market by Product (Moist Heat, Dry Heat, Ethylene Oxide, Filtration, E-beam, Gamma), Services (Onsite & Offsite), Consumables (Indicators, Detergents, Pouches) & End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sterilization-equipment-services-market-642.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets