Global Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market is Likely to Possess an Impressive Growth Over the Next Five Years and Reach US$ 183 Million in 2022, as per a New Report by Stratview Research

DETROIT, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, and Others), by Product Form Type (Unidirectional and Fabric), by Reinforcement Type (Carbon Fiber and Other Fibers), by Matrix Type (Epoxy Resin and Other Resins), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160831/402975LOGO )

This 200-page market report, from Stratview Research, studies the out-of-autoclave (OOA) prepreg market in the global composites industry over the period 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market in the Global CompositesIndustry: Highlights from the Report

As per Stratview Research, the global OOA prepreg market is projected to offer an impressive growth and reach an estimated US$ 183 million in 2022, which offers an opportunity to the composite industry players to align themselves with the market growth. OOA prepreg currently holds a diminutive share in the total prepreg market, but is expected to witness an excellent growth during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, as it offers a wide array of benefits over traditional prepregs, such as low-cost infrastructure, low-void content (<1%) in thick laminates, even resin distribution, avoidance of dry spots & resin-rich pockets, and ability to be cured at low temperatures. The composites industry has recorded a massive spurt in the demand for OOA prepregs in most of the industries including aerospace & defense and wind energy.

As per the study, aerospace & defense is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of OOA prepreg market during the forecast period. This industry has been successful in developing the commercial usage of OOA prepreg in the structural applications, such as trailing edge, fuselage, and fairings.

Based on form type, fabric based prepreg is projected to remain the largest product type in the global OOA prepreg market during the forecast period, driven by its usage in the structural to semi-structural applications, such as fuselage. This product type (fabric) is also likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

In terms of reinforcement and matrix type, carbon fiber and epoxy resin are expected to remain the dominant materials in the OOA prepreg market. Carbon fiber offers an excellent strength-to-weight ratio, high fatigue properties, high stiffness, and high heat tolerance and resistance whereas, epoxy resin demonstrates a good compatibility with all major reinforcement types including carbon fiber and glass fiber.

Register Here for a Free Sample on the 200-Page Report

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for OOA prepreg during the forecast period, driven by the aerospace & defense industry. There are several ongoing projects with regards to the usage of OOA prepreg in the commercial usage. Europe is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the same period, driven by increasing use of OOA prepregs in the structural applications in the next-generation aircraft, such as A350XWB.

TenCate Advanced Composites, Cytec Solvay Group, Gurit Holding, Hexcel Corporation, and GMS Composites are major OOA prepreggers. Most of them are the market leaders in the traditional prepreg too. New Application development, long-term contracts, and new product development are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market throughout the globe.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies global OOA prepreg market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market by End-Use Industry Type:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Marine

Others

Global Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market by Product Form Type:

Unidirectional OOA Prepreg

Fabric OOA Prepreg

Global Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market by Reinforcement Type:

Carbon Fiber-based OOA Prepreg

Other Fibers-based OOA Prepreg

Global Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market by Matrix Type:

Epoxy Resin-based OOA Prepreg

Other Resins-based OOA Prepreg

Global Out-of-Autoclave (OOA) Prepreg Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the composites industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Composites Industry

Related premium market reports in the advanced materials industry are:

Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market by End Use Industry, by Usage, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2016 - 2021

Global Composite Preforms Market by Application Segment, by Fiber Type, by Product Type, by Structure Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2016 - 2021

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries, Contact:

Ritesh Gandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176



Please feel free to drop an enquiry with us or ask for a free sample in the below page and our team will get back to you very soon: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/contact.html