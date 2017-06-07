Enabling customers to access TomTom map updates four times faster than ever before

TU-Automotive Detroit-TomTom (TOM2) today announces that weekly global map database updates are now available for business customers. Weekly MultiNet-R* map updates result in the most up-to-date maps available from TomTom, four times faster than was previously available.

"Being able to provide weekly map updates to our customers is a very important achievement, one that is a direct result of our unique transactional mapmaking platform," said Alain de Taeye, Member of the Management Board, TomTom. "By delivering weekly map updates, TomTom is enabling it's customers to increase the quality of their applications by having more up-to-date map data. It is also an important step in continuously providing the quality required to support future use cases, most notably autonomous driving."

With weekly map updates, TomTom continues to lead the industry in delivering up-to-date maps. The industry norm for global automotive grade maps is quarterly map releases; TomTom moved beyond this in 2016 with monthly updates and has now taken a step further by introducing weekly map updates. By making a new map available every seven days, TomTom is enabling its customers to access map updates more than four times faster than ever before.

*MultiNet-R is TomTom's relational exchange format that delivers easy to compile maps.

About TomTom

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com

