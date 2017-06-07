VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Canada Energy Partners Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: CE) (the "Company") application for a stay of the shut-in order has been denied. Had the stay been granted, the Company could have reinitiated the disposal of water while the primary appeal process progressed to a conclusion. The British Columbia Oil & Gas Appeal Tribunal ("OGAT" or "Tribunal") stated in their decision, "The Tribunal emphasizes that the findings above are made for the limited purpose of deciding the stay application, and have no bearing on the merits of the appeal."

The Company has submitted it primary appeal documents with OGAT. All responses and rebuttals related to the appeal must be delivered by June 19th, after which the Tribunal will deliberate and render a decision. The Company expects a decision by OGAT sometime in July 2017.

The Company's submissions can be viewed on the Company's website: www.canadaenergypartners.com.

