The Tokyo-based renewables developer installed the 13.8 MW (DC) solar array on a 23-hectare plot of land west of the city of Osaka in Awaji, Hyogo prefecture.the new plant started generating electricity at the site in late May. Kyocera supplied about 51,000 multicrystalline PV modules for the array, according to an online statement. The project is expected to annually generate enough electricity for about 4,000 homes.Eurus Energy said that the installation is its second solar project on Awaji, an island that sits ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...