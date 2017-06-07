Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the UK Water Retail Market, Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Customer-centric innovation, digital transformation, value-added services, and exemplary customer service will drive the UK water retail market going forward. The market revenue is estimated at £4 billion, with a non-domestic customer base of about 1.2 million.

This study includes the revenue forecast for 2017-2022 for three different scenarios: business as usual, optimistic, and conservative. For the business as usual scenario, the market is forecast to record a CAGR of 5.2% during 2017-2022, whereas for the conservative and optimistic scenarios, the market is forecast to record a CAGR of 2.5% and 10.5% respectively.

The study estimates the size of the UK Water retail market for 2017 and provides a forecast till 2021. The forecast is provided for three scenarios, as the market (launched in April 2017) is expected to undergo dynamic changes in the coming years. The study also highlights the applicable visioning scenarios with their macro to micro implications. The visioning scenarios included are: social and demographic trends, industry Mega Trends, new business models, disruptive technologies, and competitive landscape trends. The study also underscores the key market drivers and restraints and discusses their impact during the forecast period (2017-2022).

The following are the key questions that this study seeks to answer:

Is the market growing and if so, at what rate? What is the anticipated growth rate for this market between 2017 and 2022?

What are the new business models and disruptive technologies?

What are the impacts of social and demographic trends, industry Mega Trends, disruptive technologies, new business models, and competitive landscape on key customer segments in the UK?

What are the key growth levers influencing the UK water retail market?

What are the strategic imperatives for the UK water retail market?



