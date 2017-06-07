

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On a weak day of economic news, the traders are keen about Job Creation Index and Consumer Credit data for April. Early signs from U.S. future index suggest that Wall Street might shrug off negative sentiments and will open higher. Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are broadly higher. As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 1 point, the S&P 500 futures were adding 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 3.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday. The major averages closed in negative territory for the second straight day. The Dow dipped 47.81 points or 0.2 percent to 21,136.23, the Nasdaq slid 20.63 points or 0.3 percent to 6,275.06 and the S&P 500 fell 6.77 points or 0.3 percent to 2,429.33.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Applications for the week will be released at 7.00 am ET. In the prior week, the composite index recorded a decline of 3.4 percent.



Gallup's U.S. Job Creation Index for May will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month, the index was 36.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. The Crude oil inventories were down 6.4 million barrels last week, while Gasoline inventories declined 2.9 million barrels.



Consumer Credit data for April will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The economists are looking for consensus of $17.0 billion, up from $16.4 billion a month ago. In the corporate segment, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it carried 11.27 million revenue passengers in the month of May, 3.6 percent higher than last year's 10.88 million. The company flew 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, an increase of 3.4 percent from the 10.9 billion RPMs flown in May 2016. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced the acquisition of Total Reward Group in Kent, England. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.



Dish Network has been ordered to pay $280 million in penalties to the U.S. government and four states as part of a robocall telemarketing lawsuit. Dish reportedly plans to appeal the ruling.



Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday. Chinese shares rallied. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 38.20 points or 1.23 percent to 3,140.32 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 22.98 points or 0.09 percent at 25,974.16.



Japanese shares ended flat in thin trade. The Nikkei average as well as the broader Topix index closed marginally higher at 19,984.62 and 1,597.09, respectively.



Australian shares recouped early losses to end on a flat note. Both the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index and the broader All Ordinaries ended down about 0.01 percent at 5,667.20 and 5,707.80, respectively.



European shares are trading strongly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is up 50.82 points or 0.96 percent, the German DAX is adding 40.12 points or 0.32 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is climbing 7.85 points or 0.10 percent and the Swiss Market Index is progressing 16.19 points or 0.18 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.51 percent.



