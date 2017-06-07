Cyient Announces Sponsorship Of Focus RAPIRO Racing In Europe

LEONBERG, Germany, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network and operations management services to global industry leaders, announced its sponsorship agreement with Focus RAPIRO Racing (FRR). FRR is a Germany-based, semi-professional mountain biking team that participates in races across Europe, including Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.

As part of the sponsorship, Cyient is committed to helping Individuals and communities unify and develop a healthy body and attitude towards life, through the power of sport. Every day, Cyient strives to shape a better future through its ongoing collaboration with clients to help solve complex business problems, from a quieter flight or a safer train ride to a more reliable energy supply.

Brian Wyatt, Senior Vice President for Cyient said, "We are delighted to be an official sponsor for Focus RAPIRO Racing. FRR's values of teamwork, goal setting and high performance align strongly with Cyient's focus on building sustainable and long-term relationships with our clients. We partner with organizations in ways that best suit their culture and requirements, functioning as their extended team. We are proud of the fact that 98% of our projects come from clients that we have worked with before."

Thimo Kuhnert, Team Manager of FRR commented, "I am really excited that Cyient has decided to sponsor our racing team. We look forward to building a strong relationship with the company and together, enhancing the awareness of this exhilarating sport in Europe."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network and operations management services to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build and Maintain partner, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With nearly 14,000 employees in 21 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team, in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient.

About Focus RAPIRO Racing:

Focus RAPIRO Racing (FRR) is a Germany-based semi-professional racing team that participates in various races in Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Romania, Croatia, South Africa and Czech Republic.

