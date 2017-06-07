Global Track and Trace Solutions Market 2014-2025: $5.47 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Track and Trace Solutions Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 18.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $5.47 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Pre-Coding of Label and Case/Cartons
- Regulatory Mandates Followed by Most Developing Countries
- Recent Technological Developments in Track and Trace Solutions
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Technology
- Real-time Locating System (RTLS)
- Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Tags
- Barcodes
- 2D Barcodes
- Linear Barcodes
5 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Application
- Aggregation Solutions
- Pallet Aggregation
- Bundle Aggregation
- Case Aggregation
- Serialization Solutions
- Label Serialization
- Datamatrix Serialization
- Carton Serialization
- Bottle Serialization
6 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Type
- Software Solutions
- Line Controller Software
- Warehouse and Shipment Manager
- Case Tracking Software
- Plant Manager Software
- Bundle Tracking Software
- Hardware Systems
- Monitoring and Verification Solutions
- Checkweighers
- Barcode Scanners
- Labeling Solutions
- Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Readers
- Printing and Marking Solutions
7 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By End User
- Cosmetic Industry
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Medical Device Companies
- Food & Beverages
- Other End Users
8 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
- Product Launch & Expansions
- Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Xyntek Inc.
- Werum IT Solutions GmbH
- Weber Marking Systems GmbH
- Uhlmann Packaging Systems LP
- Tracelink Inc.
- Systech International
- Siemens AG
- Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH
- SEA Vision SRL
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- pester pac automation
- Optel Vision
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- Marchesini Group S.p.A.
- Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC.
- Axway Inc.
- Antares Vision
- Adents International
- ACG Worldwide
