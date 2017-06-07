Global Track and Trace Solutions Market 2014-2025: $5.47 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Track and Trace Solutions Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 18.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $5.47 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview



Pre-Coding of Label and Case/Cartons

Regulatory Mandates Followed by Most Developing Countries

Recent Technological Developments in Track and Trace Solutions

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Technology



Real-time Locating System (RTLS)

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Tags

Barcodes

2D Barcodes

Linear Barcodes

5 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Application



Aggregation Solutions

Pallet Aggregation

Bundle Aggregation

Case Aggregation

Serialization Solutions

Label Serialization

Datamatrix Serialization

Carton Serialization

Bottle Serialization

6 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Type



Software Solutions

Line Controller Software

Warehouse and Shipment Manager

Case Tracking Software

Plant Manager Software

Bundle Tracking Software

Hardware Systems

Monitoring and Verification Solutions

Checkweighers

Barcode Scanners

Labeling Solutions

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Readers

Printing and Marking Solutions

7 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By End User



Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Food & Beverages

Other End Users

8 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities



Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

Product Launch & Expansions

Other Activities

10 Leading Companies



Xyntek Inc.

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

Weber Marking Systems GmbH

Uhlmann Packaging Systems LP

Tracelink Inc.

Systech International

Siemens AG

Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH

SEA Vision SRL

Robert Bosch GmbH

pester pac automation

Optel Vision

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC.

Axway Inc.

Antares Vision

Adents International

ACG Worldwide

