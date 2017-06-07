

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Advertising giant WPP Group Plc. (WPP.L, WPPGY) said that reported revenue for the first four months of 2017 was up 15.9% at 4.846 billion pounds. Revenue in constant currency was up 3.4%, continuing to reflect the weakness of sterling against the US dollar, the euro and other major currencies.



On a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of acquisitions and currency fluctuations, revenue was up 0.7%, compared with the same period last year, an improvement over the first quarter growth of 0.2%.



Reported net sales were up 16.7% at 4.168 billion pounds, up 4.0% in constant currency and up 0.7% like-for-like, almost the same as first quarter growth of 0.8%. The gap between revenue growth and net sales growth in April reversed the trend seen in the first quarter, continuing to reflect the scale of digital media purchases in media investment management and data investment management direct costs.



Reported billings for first four months were up 7.8% at 17.500 billion pounds.



The pattern of revenue and net sales growth in the first four months of 2017 is generally the same as the first quarter of the year, with the one month of April showing stronger revenue growth, particularly in the United Kingdom and Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa & the Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe, with Western Continental Europe weaker and marginally softer net sales growth.



For the first four months, there was like-for-like revenue and net sales growth in all regions and business sectors, except North America and data investment management, with the United Kingdom improving markedly in the month. On a like-for-like basis, public relations and public affairs continued to be the strongest sector, as in the first quarter of 2017, with advertising and media investment management showing an improving trend.



For the remainder of 2017, the focus remains on improving revenue and net sales growth, driven by our leading position in horizontality, faster growing geographic markets and digital, premier parent company creative and effectiveness position, new business and strategically targeted acquisitions.



