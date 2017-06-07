

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Jeppesen, a unit of Boeing Co.(BA), announced Wednesday that the Royal Australian Air Force or RAAF has signed an agreement with Jeppesen and another Boeing unit, Tapestry Solutions, to integrate the Mission Management Suite to optimize military operations.



Formerly known as Jeppesen Operations Solution, the Mission Management Suite from Jeppesen and Tapestry will enhance RAAF air mission planning, operations management and resource scheduling in the complex Air Operations Center environment, the company noted.



Jeppesen noted that the Mission Management Suite is a military operations center suite of applications that efficiently manages air mission activity throughout the full mission lifecycle.



It is a Web-based solution that provides military operators with a single user interface that integrates multiple functions in a unified platform. The solution will help the RAAF optimize their Air Mobility Group air-lift operations, which is managed by the Air Mobility Control Centre in Sydney.



'Working with the Jeppesen and Tapestry team to integrate critical operational tools delivered through the Mission Management Suite will enhance operational mission effectiveness and improve efficiency,' said James Hogg, commanding officer and deputy director of the Air Mobility Control Centre, Royal Australian Air Force.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX