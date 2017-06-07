

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the European Medicines Agency has granted orphan medicinal product designation to SB-525, a clinical stage cDNA gene therapy candidate for hemophilia A. The designation provides incentives to advance the development and commercialization of orphan medicines.



In May 2017, Sangamo and Pfizer entered into a global collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize gene therapy programs for hemophilia A, including SB-525. Under the agreement, Pfizer will be responsible for any subsequent clinical trials and the commercialization of SB-525.



The U.S. FDA has already granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation to SB-525 for the treatment of hemophilia A.



