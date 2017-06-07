HICKSVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NASDAQ: LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on the non-alcohol ready-to-drink ("NARTD") tea segment in the beverage industry, today announced that Julian Davidson, Executive Chairman, and Philip Thomas, Founder and CEO, are scheduled to present at the upcoming Marcum MicroCap Conference on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The 2017 Marcum MicroCap Conference will be held in New York City at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:00AM ET. For additional information about Long Island Iced Tea Corp., or to view the Company's corporate presentation, please visit www.longislandicedtea.com/investors.

Philip Thomas commented, "The Marcum MicroCap Conference is a great way for us to provide critical information and connections to the more than 200 investors and participants that attend. We are excited to be presenting for the second year in a row, providing an additional opportunity to discuss our business and growth strategy."

The annual Marcum MicroCap Conference is a showcase for public companies with less than $500 million in market capitalization. For more information or to register, please visit the conference website at www.marcummicrocap.com.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade™' are marketed as premium beverages made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

About the Marcum MicroCap Conference

The Marcum MicroCap Conference (www.marcummicrocap.com) is a nationally recognized forum for publicly-traded companies with less than $500 million in market capitalization to network with fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small-cap equities. More than 2000 investors and other participants from every segment of the microcap marketplace attend each year, including venture and lower middle-market private equity investors, institutional investors, directors, investment bankers, and buy- and sell-side analysts, as well as senior executive teams from presenting companies and service providers to the microcap marketplace.

The conference is presented by Marcum LLP, a top national accounting and advisory firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). Marcum's Assurance Division provides the most up-to-date service and guidance on SEC accounting and reporting issues. Services include Financial Statement Audits in accordance with PCAOB standards; Tax Compliance and Advisory Services; Due Diligence; Agreed-Upon Procedures and Other Attest Work; Internal Audit Services; Sarbanes-Oxley Section 404 Compliance Services and Software; Technical Accounting Assistance; and IPO Assistance. For more information, visit www.marcumllp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements of the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include the Company's history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations in both new and existing markets, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, its relationships with distributors, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. When considering these forward looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.

