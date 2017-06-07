LYNNWOOD, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today announced that management will present at the William Blair 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 12:40 pm Central Time. The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations page of Zumiez website at http://ir.zumiez.com. To listen to the live webcast, visit the Zumiez website at least 10 minutes in advance to download and install any necessary audio software.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 27, 2017 we operated 690 stores, including 603 in the United States, 51 in Canada, 30 in Europe and 6 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at www.zumiez.com, www.blue-tomato.com and www.fasttimes.com.au.

