HARRISON, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- One Step Vending, Corp. (OTC PINK: KOSK), a holdings company specializing in market disruptive acquisitions with an emphasis on the self-serve vending market, recently finished installing a new micro market within a major pharmaceutical services and quality assurance expertise facilities in San Diego.

The micro market will serve approximately 80 people and it is the first installation with this company and this could accelerate the company's sales growth to install more micro markets across the country and open new opportunities as the brand's presence grows.

This pharmaceutical services provider also has offices in four continents and dozens of countries and 36 states in the US. If the first installation is well received by employees and creates sustainable revenue for the business, more installations could be requested elsewhere. "We are very excited for this opportunity to work with a very large and successful multinational corporation in our own area," said CEO Daniel Garfinkel. "We expect these markets will perform very well as more employees begin working at the San Diego facility, and we are hoping to have the opportunity to install more markets for this pharmaceutical services provider at its other locations."

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. The Company has prioritized the development of Micro-Markets which are displacing vending machines with a small convenience store in thousands of offices across the Country, this transition will change the $7 billion vending industry by igniting growth in revenues and delivering fresher high-value products to meet new consumer demand.

For more information, visit http://www.onestepvending.com

About Corporate Refreshment Services-Micro Markets, Inc.

CRS-Micro Markets, Inc., a provider of a wide range of food and beverage solutions, focuses on the use of self-checkout Micro Market technology.

For more information, visit http://www.sdmicromarkets.com

