TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Amfil Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: AMFE) is pleased to inform the shareholders that further to the recently announced purchase order from Indigo, Snakes & Lattes Inc. is now systematically speaking with all the purchasing agents for the 89 superstores and 123 small format stores to arrange product sales for additional Indigo locations. Once completed, this would exceed the additional $1.25M purchase order that we announced last month.

Additionally, Snakes & Lattes has been contacted by an additional number of North American retailers including EB Games/GameStop and HMV to discuss their immediate and ongoing requirements for the game titles that we exclusively distribute. We anticipate a number of large purchase orders to be received and fulfilled in the near future, and on an ongoing basis from these newly formed relationships.

Snakes & Lattes has been awarded exclusive Canadian distribution rights to yet another massive game title that is currently one of the most sought-after games in the industry, expected to come to market this month after a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign late last year. Full details of this game title will be announced upon their approval and the game's official launch in Canada.

These recent developments have provided even further confirmation of the major contribution that the distribution business will add to the company's bottom line. The results have already exceeded management's original expectations and are expected to continue to grow exponentially as we solidify additional partnerships with retailers and exclusive distributorships moving forward.

Our JV partner in the EcoPrO3 project, AOI (Advanced Ozone Integration), has recently leased and completed required upgrades/renovations on an office and manufacturing facility near Toronto, Ontario. This will provide the projects President, Ambrose Fillis, with further oversight of the manufacturing process which was previously occurring in Michigan. Ambrose is in the process of obtaining the inventory to complete the transition of the manufacturing process to this new space to coincide with the developing sales and distribution of the product line. The new facility will also include a display of the Roto-Gro/EcoPrO3 systems.

The company has been approached by established parties in the industry who have expressed interest in obtaining distribution rights for the EcoPrO3 product line in specific regions within certain states including California. This initiative would allow for the immediate penetration of the EcoPrO3 technology within the areas most densely saturated with marijuana grow facilities, by established distributors deeply imbedded within the local industries. If we proceed to grant distribution rights to a region within a state, it would be on a performance basis contingent on achieving minimum sales milestones for the given region.

We are also discussing the feasibility of and considering creating and installing a Roto-Gro / EcoPr03 showroom type facility in California to display and demo the product lines and technology to the California and western US market. We have had a lot of interest to date for the EcoPr03 product lines in California and feel it could potentially be a great state to begin the penetration of the US market and have a show-room type facility to display the product for cultivators and industry experts to come view the technology in a more hands on atmosphere that's local to that market.

We will have further updates regarding the various subsidiaries in the very near future.

For more information regarding the company please visit www.amfiltech.com and follow us on twitter for further updates from the company @AmfilTech

About Us

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and cafe located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CAD in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world such as Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night cafe in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The EcoPr03 GROzone Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GROzone Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on this product line can be found on the www.grozone.biz website.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being, North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

