LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - June 07, 2017) - Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced it has received top honors in three recent mobile industry awards programs. The company's "Complete VoLTE Deployment in Containers" was named "Most Innovative NFV Solution" in the Network Virtualization Europe Awards, announced June 6. Its VoLTE deployment with Canada's Iristel/Ice Wireless was named "Most Innovative VoLTE Launch over IMS" in the IMS World Forum Awards, announced May 23. The Metaswitch Converged Network Message Store (CNMS) was named "Service Provider Mobile - Best Enabling Technology" in ChannelVision's Visionary Spotlight Awards, announced May 19.

"We are extremely pleased that our mobile solutions and real-world deployments have been recognized through these top industry awards," said Ian Maclean, CMO for Metaswitch. "These awards are a testament to the success of our cloud native communications software, the dedication of our engineering and sales teams and the high levels of innovation that we and our customers are bringing to market."

The Awards

The Network Virtualization Awards recognize the latest innovations and developments in the virtualization industry, while exploring the benefits and challenges associated with the commercial deployment of NFV and SDN. The IMS World Forum Awards celebrate greatness in deployment and operational impact as operators strive to streamline their networks. The ceremony recognizes and endorses the latest developments in outstanding product development, game-changing solutions and innovative use cases. The Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight both channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services and deployments across technology categories.

Metaswitch "Complete VoLTE Deployment in Containers" -- Network Virtualization Europe Awards "Most Innovative NFV Solution"

Metaswitch is the first company to deliver a complete Voice over LTE (VoLTE) offering built using cloud native software methodologies that can be deployed in public, private or hybrid cloud environments using lightweight containers. Virtualizing the operating system, rather than at the hardware level with hypervisors, dramatically reduces memory and software overheads, thereby enabling our individual virtualized network functions to instantiate immediately, providing both capacity and redundancy on-demand. Featuring highly automated commercial orchestration, the resulting solution represents millions of dollars in capital and operational cost savings over traditional NFV practices while dramatically increasing overall service agility.

Metaswitch and Iristel -- IMS World Forum's "Most Innovative VoLTE Launch over IMS"

Founded in 1999, Iristel and Ice Wireless, its mobility brand, were the first GSM-based networks in Canada, and the first 3G network among the indigenous people of the far north, who had no prior smartphone access. The companies have spectrum licenses in the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Northern Quebec -- all rural communities that you can only get to via ice roads, plane, or boat in summer months. The Ice Wireless VoLTE network doubles throughput on the available spectrum, and gives users the ability to make a call and surf the Internet or watch a video simultaneously. The network is used by residents, businesses and schools, enabling levels and types of communications that were previously unavailable, including distance learning, unified communications, telemedicine and others.

Metaswitch Converged Network Message Store (CNMS) -- ChannelVision's Visionary Spotlight Awards "Service Provider Mobile - Best Enabling Technology"

CNMS is a highly scalable, resilient storage solution that provides unified access for multiple messaging services, through open application programming interfaces (API). As the first cloud native platform to provide unified, cloud-based storage of voicemail, chat, text and video messages, operators can use CNMS to enable a new wave of advanced, device-independent messaging services that connect third party businesses, enterprises and consumers. CNMS is available as a standalone platform, or as part of Metaswitch's broad suite of messaging solutions for mobile operators.

About Metaswitch

Metaswitch is the world's leading cloud native communications software company. The company develops commercial and open-source software solutions that are constructively disrupting the way that service providers build, scale, innovate and account for communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the full economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch's award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today's global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com.

Copyright © 2017 Metaswitch Networks. "Metaswitch" and "Metaswitch Networks" are registered trademarks. Brands and products referenced herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Press Contact

Wilson Craig

Mindshare PR

+1 408 516 6182

wilson@mindsharepr.com