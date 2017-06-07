Scholle IPN Produces Its 25 Millionth Automotive Oil Bag-In-Box Package

NORTHLAKE, Illinois, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Scholle IPN, a global leader in flexible packaging solutions, has revealed today that they are passing a major production milestone for their flexible bag-in-box package for automotive oil. Since the product's inception in 2008, Scholle IPN has delivered 25,000,000 of the award-winning packages to market; primarily bound for quick lube outlets and other institutional businesses where oil changes are a service offering.

"From the outset, we were confident this product line would do extremely well. It was really the right development for a market segment that was thirsty for innovation," said Frank Rice, Senior Business Manager for Scholle IPN. "The market was looking for an intelligent way to better-manage bulk automotive oil in situations where quart bottles had traditionally been used. Keeping track of inventory, nearly eliminating waste, and providing faster service were key demands we worked from in those early years. Since then, we've gone on to help integrate the package with better dispensing technology, and design high-speed filling equipment designed specifically for this market solution. Our customers value our ability to engineer an entire solution, from film, to fitment, to fill."

Lani Craddock, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Scholle IPN said of the milestone, "We have a long history of pioneering unique and valuable flexible packaging solutions and we are extremely proud of this one. We work hard to engineer solutions that help our customers deliver their products in a way that is safe, natural, economic, and sustainable. And, for the automotive fluid market, we hit all the right notes. Working closely with our customers to understand their opportunities and quickly responding with developments has helped fundamentally change how people get their car oil changed. This is the fun part of what we do. Helping customers succeed is why we come to work every day. And, along the way, our customers and their packaging have been recognized many times for their efforts with awards like: Popular Mechanics Editor's Choice Award for Innovation; Ameristar Award; Walmart Sustainability Award; 3M Sustainability Award; WorldStar Award; and the DuPont Award for Packaging Innovation."

Scholle IPN will be at the Petroleum Packaging Council's fall meeting in Washington DC in August and Pack Expo in Las Vegas in September. For more information on their unique flexible packaging solution for the automotive fluids market, you can visit http://www.scholleipn.com/non-food/automotive-fluids/.

ABOUT SCHOLLE IPN

Scholle IPN is a global leader in flexible packaging solutions for bag-in-box, pouches, components, fitments, connectors, and filling equipment. With a vertically-integrated manufacturing footprint that stretches across five continents, Scholle IPN is able to quickly design, manufacture, and deliver better packaging solutions to customers who provide over one-hundred billion servings of food and beverage each year safely, naturally, economically, and sustainably to their consumers. www.scholleipn.com

