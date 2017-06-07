Aktia Bank plc Stock Exchange Release 7.6.2017 at 3.00 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Aura, Johan Position: Member of the Supervisory Board ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Initial Notification Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20170607092803_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Issuer Name: Aktia Bank Abp LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-06-06 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000058870 Volume: 200 Unit price: 9,22000 Euro Volume: 20 Unit price: 9,22000 Euro Volume: 200 Unit price: 9,22000 Euro Volume: 14 Unit price: 9,22000 Euro Volume: 92 Unit price: 9,22000 Euro Volume: 29 Unit price: 9,22000 Euro Volume: 72 Unit price: 9,22000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 627 Volume weighted average price: 9.22000 Euro