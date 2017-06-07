FXCM Plus offers trading signals and technical analysis to help clients maximize trading performance



NEW YORK, 2017-06-07 14:02 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, has enhanced FXCM Plus, a client-only portal with free FXCM proprietary trading data and support tools.



FXCM Plus now offers Trading Analytics 4. New features include:



-- Tool Tips (Account Statistics) -- Daily Returns (Percentage Returns) -- Updated Analysis Text



FXCM Plus: https://plus.fxcm.com/login/loginForm.jsp



With FXCM Plus, clients can utilize free trading signals, technical analyzers, trading analytics, market trends and sentiment monitoring in real-time, 24 hours a day, helping them decide when to buy, when to sell, and where to set their stops and limits.



Clients can effectively use the portal to stay informed of important indicator crossovers like moving average convergence divergence (MACD) and relative strength index (RSI), and manage trading risk to enhance their overall trading performance and experience.



By keeping a historical record of all account statistics including performance details, time, trade duration and risk/reward analysis, FXCM Plus makes it easier for clients to keep track of their past performance and progress and identify trading patterns through analytical charts and tables.



FXCM is committed to offering a diverse suite of innovative trading tools, market news, and education to the trading community. Traders have access to numerous services, such as Trading Analytics, API Trading, FXCM Apps and Programming Services.



For more information traders can contact an FXCM specialist at info@fxcm.co.uk or call +44 (0)207398 4050.



About FXCM Group, LLC.



FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty. Limited, (FXCM AU), and all affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms under the FXCM group of companies [collectively "FXCM"].



FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. The company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime.



Trading foreign exchange and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk, which may result in losses that could exceed your deposits, therefore may not be suitable for all investors. Read full disclaimer.



Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463 Vice-President, Corporate Communications jsales@fxcm.com