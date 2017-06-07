ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., 2017-06-07 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Father of elastic, therapeutic taping and the genius of the Kinesio Taping® Method, Dr. Kenzo Kase looks to educate the world on the health benefits from Kinesio Taping. The passion for his business is clearly evident by simply looking at his passport and seeing the 25+ different countries he has visited this year to demonstrate and educate the world on the benefits of Kinesio® Taping.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a2bbd6d-f0e0-404c-81de-8e750 545bc8c



A video accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e44eaa82-de07-47fb-960b-f930b 76d673c



Dr. Kase's legacy will forever be unmatched in the industry that he helped create and even with a large, lasting Kinesio footprint, he continues to forge new paths with his endless quest to further his understanding on how the human body works. The underlying theory that led Dr. Kase to invent the tape more than 40 years ago was based on his profound understanding of how the human body works and how the skin and brain communicate constantly to regulate the body's responses to its internal and external environment.



The Kinesio Taping Association International is a global organization of medical professionals dedicated to the treatment of patients and athletes utilizing the Kinesio Taping Method. KTAI collaborates with Kinesio University to advance healing through clinical research, high quality education of allied health professionals and hands on practice of Kinesio Taping. It helps to further the assessment and treatment of musculoskeletal, neurological, and Lymphoedema disorders with the incorporation of body conditioning specific to the Kinesio Taping Method.



Primary Contacts: -Toshi Hoshino, International Sales Manager, thoshino@kinesiotaping.com -Shoko Yamada, Senior Corporate Project Manager, syamada@kinesiotaping.com -Paula Callahan, Seminar Department Sales & Marketing Manager, pcallahan@kinesiotaping.com -Lora Motley, US Domestic Sales Representative, lmotley@kinesiotaping.com -Jeff Baskett, Retail Sales & PR Development Manager, jbaskett@kinesiotaping.com