With 161 GW installed, last year was a record 12 months for global renewable additions, finds the annual overview of the state of renewable energy drafted by REN21. Solar PV accounted for around 47% of the capacity added.

As costs of renewables remain on the downward trajectory, the cumulative installed renewable power capacity is steadily growing with another record-breaking year in 2016, which saw 161 GW capacity added for 23% less investment, totaling $ 241.6 billion, reads a new report by multi-stakeholder renewable energy policy network REN21, which was released this week.

The increase in total global capacity reached almost 9% over 2015, with the addition of solar PV particularly dominant at around 47%, followed by wind power at 34% and hydropower at 15.5%, reads the report titled Renewables 2017.

Rapidly falling costs and rise of the new markets Recent deals in Denmark, Egypt, India, Mexico, Peru and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) saw renewable electricity being delivered at $0.05 per kWh or less. In terms of solar power prices, the tenders in India continued to set record lows with the latest winning bid of INR 2.44 ($ 0.037)/kWh, successfully putting thermal behind solar on costs.

Meanwhile, markets for mini-grids and standalone systems are evolving rapidly and Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) business models, supported by mobile technology, are exploding. In 2012, investments in PAYG solar companies amounted to only $3 million; by 2016 that figure rose to $223 million (up from $158 million in 2015), finds the report.

Flexibility of the power system Integrating large shares of renewables into the energy mix can be done without fossil fuel and nuclear "baseload", ensuring sufficient flexibility of the power system. By means of interconnections, sector coupling ...

