Klick Health today announced the KlickAtCannes line-up of innovation icons, technology thought leaders, global creative artists, and cutting-edge healthcare technology demonstrations for the Cannes Lions Health at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity next weekend.

In addition to presenting world-renowned photographer Platon and acclaimed architect Bjarke Ingels on the festival's Inspiration Stage, Klick is co-hosting an exclusive book signing with Ingels and a Meet Greet with Platon in the MM&M Creative Playground, curated by Klick Health. Both Ingels and Platon were recently profiled in Netflix's Abstract: The Art of Design documentary series.

Klick is also curating live presentations by Chilean street artist Dasic Fernández and DJs Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis.

"We've had a lot of fun injecting Klick's unique brand into the festival, connecting new dots in science, art, and technology to inspire the healthcare industry and help take it to new and exciting heights," said agency CEO and Co-founder Leerom Segal.

Please see below for various Klick events to attend:

Saturday, June 17th Time Event Details Location 9:30 10:15 Media Showcase Media-only access to tech demos and Klick Health

innovation speakers. Please RSVP. MM&M Creative

Playground

(by Palais des Festivals

red carpet) 11:00-18:00 Technology

Demonstrations Virtual Reality Brain Exhibit

Experience the human brain as a larger-than-life,

modern 3D art form to gain new perspective and

appreciation for the organ and for VR as a powerful

healthcare education and communications platform. SymPulse™ Tele-Empathy Device

Feel what it's like have Parkinson's. Try the first device

to wirelessly record and transmit movement disorder

tremors. Unveiled in April, this innovation breakthrough

has put the spotlight on the importance of clinical

empathy among physicians and caregivers. MM&M Creative

Playground 11:00-18:00 Live Art Installation Watch Dasic Fernández, the Chilean street-artist-gone-

global known for bringing bright pops of creativity to

cityscapes, bring an original piece of art to life

throughout the Lions Health weekend. MM&M Creative

Playground 14:00-14:30 Innovation Keynote:

Machine Learning or

How I Learned to Stop

Fearing AI and Love

Data Alfred Whitehead, SVP Data Science, Klick Health

Break through buzzwords and explore the current state

of artificial intelligence. Discover what's working in the

real world and separate the hype from reality. MM&M Creative

Playground 14:30-14:45 Innovation Keynote:

So What? Get

Organized or Get Left

Behind Keith Liu, SVP Products Innovation, Klick Health

Shift the abstract into the achievable with a look at how

to position your business to take advantage of machine

learning. MM&M Creative

Playground 16:00-18:00 Entertainment Brendan Fallis, DJ

DJ by night. Fashion icon, entrepreneur, and partner in

the talent management firm Pre.veyor by day. MM&M Creative

Playground

Sunday, June 18th Time Event Details Location 9:30 10:15 Media Showcase Media-only access to tech demos and Klick Health

innovation speakers. Please RSVP. MM&M Creative

Playground

(by Palais des Festivals

red carpet) 11:00 11:45 Innovation Keynote:

Creativity in the

Autonomous Age Bjarke Ingels, Acclaimed Architech Cultural Innovator

Ingels will unleash his creative philosophy to inspire

innovation in both architectural and systemic healthcare

ecosystems. Introduction by Klick Health CEO Leerom Segal Lions Health

Inspiration Stage 11:00-18:00 Technology

Demonstrations Virtual Reality Brain Exhibit SymPulse™ Tele-Empathy Device (See Saturday descriptions above) MM&M Creative

Playground 11:00-18:00 Live Art Installation

with Dasic Fernández (See Saturday description above) MM&M Creative

Playground 13:00-13:30 Book Signing: Bjarke

Ingels Meet Bjarke Ingels for an exclusive signing of his latest

book,HOT TO COLD: An Odyssey of Architectural

Adaptation MM&M Creative

Playground 14:00-14:30 Innovation Keynote:

How to Come Out With

Cool Sh*t That Matters Yan Fossat, VP Labs, Klick Health

Don't just make stuff. Make stuff with purpose. Explore

the innovative processes that will be a differentiator for

the future of our industry. MM&M Creative

Playground 14:30-14:45 Innovation Keynote:

So What? Superfluous

Innovation Isn't

Innovative Keith Liu, SVP Products Innovation, Klick Health

Break down the challenges of corporate

innovation with purpose-driven, imaginative

processes. MM&M Creative

Playground 15:00 15:30 Meet Greet: Platon Meet the mind behind the masterpieces, world-renowned

photographer Platon. MM&M Creative

Playground 16:15-18:00 Entertainment Hannah Bronfman, DJ Beyond the tracks, Bronfman is an entrepreneur, model,

and founder of HBFIT a health, beauty, and fitness

brand. MM&M Creative

Playground 17:00 17:45 Innovation Keynote:

Powerful Portraits: An

Intimate Look at

Humanity and

Leadership Platon, Award-Winning Photographer and Founder, The

People's Portfolio

Constantly seeking to capture the essence of human

connection and compassion, Platon will delve into the

impact of bridge building and storytelling in a world

where leaders increasingly depend on authenticity. Lions Health Inspiration

Stage

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world's largest independent health marketing and commercialization agency. Named MM&M's 2017 Large Agency of the Year, Klick is laser-focused on creating solutions that engage and educate healthcare providers about life-saving treatments and help inform and empower patients to manage their health and play a central role in their own care. Every solution hinges on Klick's in-house expertise across the commercial universe-strategy, creative, analytics, instructional design, user experience, relationship marketing, social and mobile. Klick is also known for curating and producing the acclaimed Klick Ideas Exchange and Klick MUSE event series. Follow Klick on Twitter at @KlickHealth and KlickAtCannes, on Instagram, and Facebook.

About Klick Inc.

Klick operates with a fiercely independent spirit at the intersection of creativity, data, and technology. The Klick family is a diverse group of people who are driven and connected by a shared culture and commitment to the relentless pursuit of awesome at Klick Health, K2 Digital, Klick Learning Solutions (KLS), and Sensei Labs. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in Atlanta, Connecticut, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Toronto. Klick has been recognized for having one of the top 10 intranets in the world and has been consistently named a Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Employer, Fastest Growing Technology Company, and Best Managed Company. Klick's co-founders wrote New York Times Bestseller The Decoded Company (Portfolio/Penguin), the first book about big data in the workplace. For more information on Klick companies, go to klick-inc.com.

