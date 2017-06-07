Klick Health today announced the KlickAtCannes line-up of innovation icons, technology thought leaders, global creative artists, and cutting-edge healthcare technology demonstrations for the Cannes Lions Health at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity next weekend.
In addition to presenting world-renowned photographer Platon and acclaimed architect Bjarke Ingels on the festival's Inspiration Stage, Klick is co-hosting an exclusive book signing with Ingels and a Meet Greet with Platon in the MM&M Creative Playground, curated by Klick Health. Both Ingels and Platon were recently profiled in Netflix's Abstract: The Art of Design documentary series.
Klick is also curating live presentations by Chilean street artist Dasic Fernández and DJs Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis.
"We've had a lot of fun injecting Klick's unique brand into the festival, connecting new dots in science, art, and technology to inspire the healthcare industry and help take it to new and exciting heights," said agency CEO and Co-founder Leerom Segal.
Please see below for various Klick events to attend:
|
Saturday, June 17th
|Time
|Event
|Details
|Location
|9:30 10:15
|Media Showcase
|
Media-only access to tech demos and Klick Health
|
MM&M Creative
|11:00-18:00
|
Technology
|
Virtual Reality Brain Exhibit
SymPulse™ Tele-Empathy Device
|
MM&M Creative
|11:00-18:00
|Live Art Installation
|
Watch Dasic Fernández, the Chilean street-artist-gone-
|
MM&M Creative
|14:00-14:30
|
Innovation Keynote:
|
Alfred Whitehead, SVP Data Science, Klick Health
|
MM&M Creative
|14:30-14:45
|
Innovation Keynote:
|
Keith Liu, SVP Products Innovation, Klick Health
|
MM&M Creative
|16:00-18:00
|Entertainment
|
Brendan Fallis, DJ
|
MM&M Creative
|
Sunday, June 18th
|Time
|Event
|Details
|Location
|9:30 10:15
|Media Showcase
|
Media-only access to tech demos and Klick Health
|
MM&M Creative
|11:00 11:45
|
Innovation Keynote:
|
Bjarke Ingels, Acclaimed Architech Cultural Innovator
Introduction by Klick Health CEO Leerom Segal
|
Lions Health
|
11:00-18:00
|
Technology
|
Virtual Reality Brain Exhibit
SymPulse™ Tele-Empathy Device
(See Saturday descriptions above)
|
MM&M Creative
|
11:00-18:00
|
Live Art Installation
|(See Saturday description above)
|
MM&M Creative
|
13:00-13:30
|
Book Signing: Bjarke
|
Meet Bjarke Ingels for an exclusive signing of his latest
|
MM&M Creative
|
14:00-14:30
|
Innovation Keynote:
|
Yan Fossat, VP Labs, Klick Health
|
MM&M Creative
|
14:30-14:45
|
Innovation Keynote:
|
Keith Liu, SVP Products Innovation, Klick Health
|
MM&M Creative
|15:00 15:30
|Meet Greet: Platon
|
Meet the mind behind the masterpieces, world-renowned
|
MM&M Creative
|
16:15-18:00
|Entertainment
|
Hannah Bronfman, DJ
Beyond the tracks, Bronfman is an entrepreneur, model,
|
MM&M Creative
|17:00 17:45
|
Innovation Keynote:
|
Platon, Award-Winning Photographer and Founder, The
|
Lions Health Inspiration
About Klick Health
Klick Health is the world's largest independent health marketing and commercialization agency. Named MM&M's 2017 Large Agency of the Year, Klick is laser-focused on creating solutions that engage and educate healthcare providers about life-saving treatments and help inform and empower patients to manage their health and play a central role in their own care. Every solution hinges on Klick's in-house expertise across the commercial universe-strategy, creative, analytics, instructional design, user experience, relationship marketing, social and mobile. Klick is also known for curating and producing the acclaimed Klick Ideas Exchange and Klick MUSE event series. Follow Klick on Twitter at @KlickHealth and KlickAtCannes, on Instagram, and Facebook.
About Klick Inc.
Klick operates with a fiercely independent spirit at the intersection of creativity, data, and technology. The Klick family is a diverse group of people who are driven and connected by a shared culture and commitment to the relentless pursuit of awesome at Klick Health, K2 Digital, Klick Learning Solutions (KLS), and Sensei Labs. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in Atlanta, Connecticut, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Toronto. Klick has been recognized for having one of the top 10 intranets in the world and has been consistently named a Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Employer, Fastest Growing Technology Company, and Best Managed Company. Klick's co-founders wrote New York Times Bestseller The Decoded Company (Portfolio/Penguin), the first book about big data in the workplace. For more information on Klick companies, go to klick-inc.com.
