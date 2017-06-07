PotNetwork Holding, Inc.: PotNetwork To Be Featured Guest On National Radio And Webcast As It Unleashes Its New Product Lines In Major New York Trade Show

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / PotNetwork Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN ) is pleased to announce that the Company will be featured on the long running business show at noon EST on 1470am South Florida and filmed live on AMP2.TV LIVE and also heard on www.wwnnradio.com on the Money Watch Network.

This show will also be available on You Tube under "The Mick Bazsuly Show".

The Show is on at noon June 7th, 2017 and is hosted by longtime broadcaster Mick Bazsuly. "With the selection and demand of marijuana based products, with demand exceeding the supply of quality products, we are excited to have this innovative company on our show."

"As the public becomes more and more aware of the benefits of a marijuana based snack and the health benefits it brings, the demand has grown worldwide," Bazsuly concluded.

Questions for the Company can be emailed in advance to mickespn@aol.com or called into the show live at 888-565-1470.

About Diamond CBD: Diamond CBD Inc. is an organization focused on the advanced research and development of the industry's finest premium hemp extracts and making them available to the global marketplace. The Company's notable team, consisting of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, is dedicated to producing the finest and purest Cannabidiol (CBD) oil. The Company formulates advanced product quality to market through the team's creation of diverse and top quality hemp extracts that contain a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural hemp derived molecules, resulting in a robust selection of Industrial Hemp derived Diamond CBD oils considered among the most powerful natural CBD E-Liquids on the market. For more information, please visit the website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded company with a wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD Inc. First Capital Venture Co., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, is a progressive organization focused on the advanced research and development of the industry's finest premium hemp extracts and making them available to the global marketplace. The Company's notable team, consisting of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, is dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD oil. For more information, please visit the website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

