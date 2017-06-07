Practical Research Partners: LOTE an Ancillary Play in Burgeoning EV Market

Practical Research Partners Initiates Coverage for Lot78 Inc. with 'Undervalued' View

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Practical Research Partners is pleased to announce that it has initiated coverage of Lot78, Inc. (OTC PINK: LOTE). The full report is available free of charge at the following link:

http://www.practicalresearchpartners.com/Files/bc3cc7dc-843b-409c-ba3a-53467d5fba61/Lot78%20Inc.pdf

Practical Research Partner's current and qualified view of Lot78 is 'Undervalued'.

From the report:

We initiate coverage on Lot78 Inc. (OTC PINK: LOTE) with a view of undervalued. LOTE is primarily targeting the burgeoning electric and hybrid vehicles market by providing electric car charging stations under its flagship brand, Juice Bar. So far, Juice Bar electric charging stations have been installed in 19 states and 68 cities across the US.

LOTE currently generates negligible revenues (~$8,410 in 1Q17 and $116,646 in FY16), but the prospects look bright considering the rapid expansion of the electric vehicles (EV) industry. "We believe recent approval by the United States government for Juice Bar stations in federal facilities, expansion opportunities in Canada and a deal with the Santa Monica Utility District will provide fillip to revenue. EV adoption is accelerating and will likely to continue to accelerate, most likely in a non-linear fashion in our view. With a dearth of publicly traded companies to participate in the EV market, LOTE represents a unique investment opportunity; however, we caution that the risk remains high. "

Other excerpts:

LOTE is an ancillary play in the burgeoning EV market: The International Energy Association (IEA) expects to see 30 million EVs on the roads by 2025 and 150 million by 2040, up from just 1.3 million as of 2015. The electric car stock reached 1.26 million in 2015, 100 times more than in 2010.

China stated that it wants alternative fuel vehicles to account for at least one-fifth of a projected 35 million annual vehicle sales by 2025. India is considering even more optimistic targets with electrifying all vehicles by 2030

New strategic partnerships and approvals to boost growth: LOTE has signed an exclusivity agreement with sPARK Electric Vehicle Charging to market, sell and install Juice Bar Electric Vehicle Charger products in Canada.

More excerpts including risks and competition are available in the full report.



SOURCE: Practical Research Partners