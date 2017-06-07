ChineseInvestors.com Inc.: ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

SAN GABRIEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) ("CIIX" or the "Company"), the premier financial information website for Chinese-speaking investors, announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational today at 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST.

The presentation will cover a Company overview with details about its hemp business development, as well as its recent engagement with Launch Haus, LLC ("Launch Haus"), a venture building firm and digital holding company based in Scottsdale, AZ. Launch Haus specializes in direct response marketing including digital, e-commerce, and direct sales channels. This engagement will enable Launch Haus to play an integral part in directing the Company's organization and launch of its direct-to-consumer e-commerce and network marketing business divisions.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," says Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About ChineseInvestors.com (OTCQB: CIIX)

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail and online sales of hemp-based products and other health related products.

For more information visit ChineseInvestors.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

