Amway Powers Global Translation with SDL WorldServer

SDL today announced that Amway, the world's largest direct selling company, has deployed SDL WorldServer, a powerful cloud-based translation management solution, that will enable the multi-billion dollar business to more accurately and efficiently communicate with customers across the more than 100 countries and territories.

With top-selling nutrition, beauty and home brands, Amway is a pioneer and leader in the direct selling industry, offering entrepreneurs around the world an exceptional business partnership opportunity and consumers everywhere access to exclusive products. Founded in 1959, Amway has grown from an idea into an $8.8 billion business with loyal customers worldwide.

Providing customers with the best possible experience every time they engage with the brand - no matter their location or the language they speak - was a significant challenge for the company's translation teams. Given frequent enhancements across the business and the need to constantly introduce new information, in real-time across the globe, Amway needed a cloud-based solution that could significantly reduce translation times - while also improving quality.

"With SDL WorldServer's capabilities, Amway is able to maintain full control over its translation requirements in market and stay current with corporate product updates," said Glenn Domagalski, Senior Localization Specialist at Amway. "SDL WorldServer provides Amway's localization teams with the ability to centrally manage, automate and regulate large volumes of translation projects - delivering superior results while maintaining costs and budgets."

"The core of every business is its customer base, and the ability to provide them with the information they need is critical to brand loyalty," said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. "At SDL, we acutely understand how important translation management is to the customer experience and we are thrilled to work with Amway to help them achieve these imperative business goals. We look forward to deepening the relationship with Amway and its affiliates worldwide."

About Amway

Amway is the world's number one direct-selling business, as ranked by 2016 global sales of $8.8 billion in the Direct Selling News Global 100. Based in Ada, Michigan, USA, Amway produces Nutrilite' vitamin, mineral and dietary supplements, Artistry' skincare and color cosmetics, eSpring' water treatment systems and XS' energy drinks - all sold exclusively by Amway Business Owners. The company's annual sales figure includes revenue from direct-selling operations and other business holdings. For company news, visit globalnews.amway.com.

About SDL

SDL (LSE:SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. Over the past 25 years we've helped companies deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful, nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 78 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at SDL.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



