Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - USD Partners to Acquire Crude Oil Destination Terminal in Stroud, Oklahoma

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for USD Partners L.P. (NYSE: USDP). The Company announced on June 05, 2017, that it has acquired a crude oil terminal in Stroud, Oklahoma, in an attempt to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil from the Company's Hardisty terminal in Western Canada to the Cushing, Oklahoma crude oil hub. Under terms of the transaction, the USD Partners has extended the term of take-or-pay terminalling services agreements related to 25% of the Hardisty terminal's available capacity by about one year. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on USDP. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=USDP

The Announcement

Concurrent with the acquisition, the Company has entered into a new multi-year take-or-pay terminalling services agreement with an investment grade rated, multi-national energy Company for the use of about 50% of the Stroud's terminal's available capacity. The term of the agreement is scheduled to begin on October 01, 2017, and to conclude on June 30, 2020.

The Company expects this transaction to reinforce the strategic positioning of its Hardisty asset and confirms its long-held view that rail will continue as an important component of the transportation infrastructure in Western Canada. This pairing of Stroud destination terminal and origination terminals from the Company will enable multiple commercial opportunities and allow the Company to approach another cycle where growing crude oil production from Western Canada will probably exceed available takeaway capacity.

The Stroud Terminal

Located on a 76-acres property and including 104 railcar spots, the Stroud terminal offers the ability to unload one unit train per day, two 70,000 barrel onsite storage tanks and one truck bay. The terminal also includes a 120-inch diameter, 17-mile pipeline directly connected to the Cushing Hub. The Company has additionally obtained a lease for 300,000 barrels of crude oil tank storage at the Cushing hub to receive outbound shipments of crude oil from the Stroud terminal.

The Company granted USD Marketing, LLC, (USDM) the right to market the remaining capacity at the Stroud terminal in exchange for a per barrel marketing fee, in exchange for contributing its Hardisty rail slots to facilitate the origination of barrels for the Stroud customer. USDM will additionally fund any related capital costs associated with increasing the throughput or efficiency of the terminal to handle additional barrels. The Company also granted USD Group, LLC, the right to develop other projects around the Stroud terminal in exchange for the payment of market compensation for the use of Partnership's property for such development projects.

USD Partners Growth Prospects

USD Partners is a leading fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014, by US Development Group LLC to acquire, develop, and operate energy-related logistics assets. Currently, the Company's primary assets include:

1. a crude oil origination terminal in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada, with the capacity to load up to two 120-railcar unit trains per day;

2. a crude oil terminal in Casper, Wyoming, with unit train capable railcar loading capacity of over 100,000 barrels per day, and six dedicated storage tanks with 900,000 barrels of total capacity;

3. a unit train capable ethanol destination rail terminal in West Colton, California.

Financial Details

The all-in purchase price of $25.0 million represents about 2.5x the estimated 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be generated by the 33-month take-or-pay contract with the Stroud customer and includes approximately $2.2 million of one-time costs and anticipated growth capital expenditures to retrofit the Stroud terminal to handle heavy grades of Canadian crude oil. The transaction is expected to be accretive to the Company's 2018 and 2019 distribution cash flow per limited partner unit. The Partnership funded the transaction with available capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Last Close Stock Review

At the close of trading session on Tuesday, June 06, 2017, USD Partners' stock price rose 1.96% to end the day at $13.00. A total volume of 15.04 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. The Company's share price has soared 34.72% in the past twelve months. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 11.59 and have a dividend yield of 10.31%. The stock currently has a market cap of $304.85 million.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily