SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK: BCCI) announced that Amazon, the world's most valuable retailer, has placed the largest order in history of its white coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 K-Cup Brewing system. The order was approximately 300% larger than any order previously placed by Amazon.

Baristas recently acquired a distribution facility to meet the increasing demand for its coffee based products led by Baristas white coffee single serve cups.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "We had to look twice when the order came in and it nearly exhausted our entire inventory. Fortunately, we had ramped up our supply in anticipation of increased sales because of our advertising campaign that just began last week and we were able to deliver on the entire order the same day. We quickly increased our production in anticipation of continued increases in sales."

Baristas recently kicked off a national multi-faceted advertising campaign which combines digital display advertising driving traffic directly to Amazon with a broad reaching terrestrial (over the air) radio campaign on over 120 stations nationally utilizing the top radio platform in the country. This campaign is the initial expansion of advertising and focuses exclusively on the unique white coffee Keurig cups. A media plan has been developed extending out over the next 6 months focusing on the expanding Baristas White Coffee product line as well as other Baristas products soon to be announced.

Baristas partnered with Amazon, the most valuable retailer in the United States, to offer the only White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig® K-Cup® Brewing System 2.0 available on www.amazon.com at: https://www.amazon.com/s?marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER&me=A1KJQ056WTND0E&merchant=A1KJQ056WTND0E&redirect=true, and through "Amazon Prime."

White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.

About Baristas Coffee Company:

Baristas is a national Coffee Company www.baristas.tv that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it was the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. Baristas has recently refocused its business to focus on its wholesale and direct to consumer coffee based products such as single serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewing system. Baristas special "Espresso Blend" and its revolutionary "White Coffee" have become strong sellers, with the lightly roasted 3X the caffeine, "White Coffee" becoming the number one white coffee Keurig compatible cup in the nation.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv



