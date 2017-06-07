Research and Markets - United States Enterprise Automation and Robotics Market 2017-2021: Focus on Agriculture, Energy & Extraction, Financial, Healthcare, Industrial, Military, Retail & Enterprise

DUBLIN, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Enterprise Automation and Robotics: Market Analysis and Forecasts by Application 2017 - 2021" report to their offering.

This research evaluates enterprise robotics in the United States including companies, technologies, and solutions across industry verticals and applications. The report includes forecasts by industry vertical/application for 2017 through 2021.

Leading industry verticals are beginning to see improved operational efficiency through the introduction of robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Robotics investment in many industries represents a substantial capital expenditure with the potential to dramatically reduce operational expenses through resource optimization, quality improvement, and waste reduction.

Robotics in business will accelerate as less expensive hardware and improvements in AI lead to improved cost structures and increased integration with enterprise software systems respectively. The massive amount of data generated by robotics will create opportunities for data analytics and AI-enabled decision support systems. Emerging areas for enterprise robotics include Robotics as a Service, Cloud Robotics, and General Purpose Robotics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Market Segmentation

2.2 Market Overview

3. United States Robotics Companies

4. Robotics Sector Analysis

4.1 Agriculture

4.2 Energy and Extraction

4.3 Financial

4.4 Healthcare

4.5 Industrial

4.6 Military and Public Safety

4.7 Retail and Hospitality

4.8 Enterprise (General)

5. Robotics Areas to Watch

5.1 Industry Developments

5.1.1 Growing Commercial Investments

5.1.2 New Market Players

5.1.3 Robots to Benefit from Cheaper Hardware

5.1.4 Robotics and the Cloud

5.1.5 Robots and Social Media

5.1.6 Robots and Artificial Intelligence

5.2 Robotics as a Service (RaaS)

5.3 General Purpose Robotics

6. Enterprise Robotics in United States Forecasts

6.1 Overall Enterprise Robotics Expenditures in United Sates 2017 - 2021

6.2 Robotics in Process Automation and Manufacturing USA 2017 - 2021

6.3 Robotics in Research and Science USA 2017 - 2021

6.4 Robotics in Healthcare: Medical, Surgical, and Biotech USA 2017 - 2021

6.5 Robotics in Logistics and Goods Delivery USA 2017 - 2021

6.6 Robotics in Data Analytics and Information Processing USA 2017 - 2021

6.7 Robotics in Customer Service (Virtual Guides) USA 2017 - 2021

6.8 Robotics in Agriculture USA 2017 - 2021

6.9 Robotics in Military and Public Safety USA 2017 - 2021

6.10 Robotics in Other Areas USA 2017 - 2021

7. Conclusions and Recommendations

