KAO Data Centre to be Managed Using Schneider Electric DCIM Suite

- Board of KAO Data Campus standardizes on StruxureWare for Data Centers suite at one of London's largest data centre developments

- Integration of PMS, EMS and BMS, together with Asset Management and operations management deciding factors

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, has today announced the signing of an agreement with KAO Data Campus for the use of its market leading StruxureWare for Data Centers DCIM suite at one of London's largest data centre developments.

Paul Finch, Chief Operating Officer at KAO said, "The software management platform is a key strategic decision - something we have to get right as we expand to meet customer demand in a phased manner across the entire data centre campus. After a hard look at what was available on the market, as well as taking on board the views of our potential customers, KAO has chosen to standardize on the StruxureWare for Data Centers DCIM suite."

Jan Daan Luycks, KAO Chief Executive said, "Outsourcing data centre infrastructure to KAO enables customers to focus on their core competences. At KAO, we want to achieve leadership in delivering state-of-the-art colocation data centre infrastructure. It makes sense for us to turn to a leader in DCIM technology to enable KAO to be responsive, flexible and agile to the requirements of a wide range of colocation customers."

Schneider Electric's data centre management software capability enables power management software (PMS), energy management software (EMS) and building management software (BMS) to be integrated with a DCIM overlay to provide data centre customers with a range of services from IT asset management to power use monitoring and intelligence down to branch circuits. The company's software integration, together with its global footprint and standing in the market were key decision-making factors for KAO.

Tanuja Randery, Schneider Electric UK & Ireland Country President said, "We are delighted to have reached this agreement with KAO Data Campus and look forward to developing our partnership as they mature and grow in London. The use of StruxureWare for Data Centers throughout KAO will help the company to meet its goals for efficiency and reliability, as well as enhancing their customers' experience."

Matthew Baynes, Colocation and Telco Segment Director at Schneider Electric, said "The uniqueness of Schneider Electric's DCIM software suite brings visible cost efficiencies to KAO. Using StruxureWare for Data Centers, KAO have implemented a solution which eliminates integration costs and time, reduces risk, and simplifies commissioning and operations. Importantly, it this will deliver value to KAO customers in the colocation space.

KAO is currently advanced in the construction phase of its DC1 data centre at Kao Data Campus, targeting practical completion in December 2017. At launch, one technology suite capable of delivering 2.2MW with immediate capacity of 442 racks up to 58U will be available. When complete, the KAO Data Campus will comprise four data centres, each with four technology suites, using indirect evaporative cooling for increased efficiency. The 15 acre site is provisioned with a 43,5MVA power supply, and has dark fibre availability.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of ~€25 billion in FY2016, our 144,000 employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.

About KAO Data

Situated in the London-Stansted-Cambridge technology corridor, KAO Data Campus is a £200m development comprising four 8.8MW data centres, each split into four 2.2MW halls over three floors, to provide a total of around 150,000 sq.ft white space. The facilities are served by a dedicated and redundant 43,5MVA power supply. The technical capability, hyper-connectivity strategy and secure data resilience of KAO Data Campus makes it ideally placed to support a range of enterprise businesses, including financial services, life sciences, defence and the health sector.

