

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures resumed their downtrend Wednesday mornings ahead the government's weekly oil inventories report.



Yesterday, industry figures from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. inventories fell 4.6 million. Stockpiles have dwindled from record highs over the past month as refinery activity surged.



Still, U.S. oil production is expected to remain robust, as indicated by the domestic rig count rising 20 weeks in a row.



Output from Nigeria is also picking up, offsetting some of OPEC's supposed supply quotas.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 33 cents at $47.86 a barrel.



Traders are paying close attention to developments out of the Middle East, where Saudi Arabia and others cut off ties with Qatar for its connections with Iran.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX