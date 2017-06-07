

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) reported positive results from the second Phase III HALO study of fremanezumab, an investigational treatment for the prevention of migraine. In the episodic migraine study, patients treated with monthly and quarterly fremanezumab experienced clinically and statistically significant improvements in all endpoints and 12 pre-specified analyses. Based on the results, the company plans to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for fremanezumab later in the current year in both episodic and chronic migraine with anticipated approval and launch in the second half of 2018.



With topline readout of pivotal trials for fremanezumab in both episodic and chronic migraine complete, Teva is conducting full analysis across all endpoints with plans to present more detailed findings in peer-reviewed publications and at future scientific congresses.



