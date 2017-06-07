ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Whether it's reducing precious cycles all year long, especially during tax season, or finding tools that can help them position themselves as strategic advisors to their clients, accounting professionals never waiver in their need for streamlined reporting and practice management resources.

Those attributes are among the reasons Accountant Connect(SM) from ADP® was honored last night with a 2017 CPA Practice Advisor Tax and Accounting Technology Innovation Award. Announced during a reception and ceremony at the California Accounting & Business Show under way in Los Angeles, Accountant Connect beat 39 other entries to grab this leading accounting industry distinction. Entries were judged by an independent advisory panel comprised of the editorial staff at the publication, thought leaders among the profession, and the publication's Editorial Advisory Board. Board members include accounting and tax professionals from various sized firms across the country that are engaged in a variety of practice areas.

"We understand the value accounting professionals derive from innovative technologies that can save them time and make their businesses more efficient, productive and strategic," said Gail Perry, CPA Practice Advisor editor-in-chief. "Using new technologies enables accounting firms to improve their efficiency and helps them focus their practices on more strategic service offerings that benefit the small businesses that rely on them to manage their workforce payroll data."

Using Accountant Connect has proved to be a tangible business asset for ADP accounting client Wolf Weissman.

"Accountant Connect has helped deepen the relationships we have with our clients by giving us greater insight into their payroll data, which, in turn, helps clients plan and manage labor costs more efficiently," said Christopher Fragola, CPA at Wolf Weissman. "Having access to leading tax resources enables us to quickly find the best solutions for them and to accurately answer their questions. Accountant Connect also has helped us reach an important goal -- to offer more insightful advisory services to our clients in a variety of specialty areas. When you put all these advantages together, they add up to great insights for our clients and profitability for our firm."

ADP said it was proud to be recognized with the award.

"Providing accounting professionals with the tools they need to become strategic allies to their clients is an important focus for ADP," said Maria Black, president of Small Business Solutions and Human Resources Outsourcing at ADP. "We're delighted CPA Practice Advisor has chosen to acknowledge Accountant Connect as an innovative technology for accountants and the client businesses they serve."

The Innovation Awards were introduced in 2004 to honor new or recently enhanced technologies that benefit tax and accounting professionals and their clients through improved workflow, increased accessibility, enhanced collaboration, or other means.

Accountant Connect was designed by accountants for accountants. It is a free, easy-to-use dashboard that includes single sign-on access to RUN Powered by ADP® client payroll reports, tax forms and essential practice management tools, including complimentary Continuing Professional Education (CPE) courses. RUN Powered by ADP is a cloud-based solution that provides accountants and their clients with innovative payroll processing supported by a 24/7 customer service team.

Some features of Accountant Connect, which is accessible via desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile phone, include:

The ability to display a dashboard of clients who have given the accountant access to reports, tax forms and general ledger files.





An expanded view of payroll trends to give accountants greater insight into their clients.





Fast access to salary calculators, state and local tax forms, ADP fast wage and tax facts, and more, which have been selected and customized for ADP-connected accountants.





Complimentary access to best-of-breed practice management resources that can help accountants save money by running their practices more efficiently.





Accountant Connect also was chosen in February by the editors of leading accounting publication Accounting Today® as one of its 2017 Top New Products in the Accountant Resources category, which recognizes "the best new and significantly improved products aimed at tax and accounting professionals."

In addition to Accountant Connect, with RUN Powered by ADP® Payroll for Partners, accountants can offer payroll services and ADP HR and compliance solutions to help their clients manage compliance obligations and help accountants generate new revenue streams. RUN Powered by ADP Payroll for Partners recently received a five-star rating from CPA Practice Advisor in its 2017 Review of Professional Payroll Systems.

The ADP client base acquisition program can help accounting professionals raise capital for their practices or support succession planning. Accountants also may benefit from the ADP Online Accountant Revenue Share Incentive Program. For more information, visit www.adp.com/accountant.

More information about solutions for accounting professionals and Accountant Connect is available at the ADP website.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

The ADP logo, ADP and RUN Powered by ADP are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource and Accountant Connect are service marks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

Media Contact:

Kate Rankin

ADP, LLC

201 452-1803

Kate.rankin@adp.com



