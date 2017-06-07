SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- U-Vend, Inc. (OTCQB: UVND) (the "Company"), a consumer products and technology company that develops, distributes, and markets next-generation self-serve electronic kiosks and merchandisers across North America, announced today that retail industry veteran Jay E. Hentschel has joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. Hentschel brings over 25 years of experience in Consumer and Retail Strategy with multi-National Retails to the company. Since October 2016, Jay has served as Executive Vice President at Dean & Deluca, an international chain of upscale grocery stores and cafes with current operations in North America and Asia. From May 1991 through September 2016, Mr. Hentschel served as managing director of Accenture Strategy's Retail Industry practice, a division of NYSE-listed Accenture, a $32 billion global professional services company. Jay also volunteers on the Retail Advisory Committee for the New York City Investment Fund, has authored numerous articles, and holds an MBA with distinction from Columbia University.

"We are very excited to have Jay join our executive board. His success and diverse experience in the retail and consumer product industries will provide significant value to U-Vend as we continue to grow our product channels and expand into new marketplaces," stated David Graber, U-Vend, Inc. CEO.

ABOUT U-VEND, INC.

U-Vend, Inc., headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, and with offices in Orange, CA and Las Vegas, NV, is a consumer products and automated retailing company specializing in the creation, marketing and sales of unique ice cream and related food products which are distributed to the retail markets utilizing various "next-generation" self-serve electronic kiosks throughout North America. The Company owns and operates kiosks and has partnered with numerous national consumer product companies to deliver new and innovative customer retail experiences in automated "frictionless" settings. For more information on U-Vend, visit www.u-vend.com or call (855) 55-UVEND.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release regarding matters that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Because such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, uncertainties pertaining to market acceptance for the Company's products and services, its ability to succeed in increasing revenues in the near term to attain profitable operations and generate sufficient cash flow from operations, the effect of new competitors in its markets, its integration of acquired businesses, and other risk factors identified from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K which are available at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. Other factors not currently anticipated may also materially and adversely affect U-Vend's results of operations, financial position, and cash flows. There can be no assurance that future results will meet expectations. While the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

