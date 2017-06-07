FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- VPR Brands, LP (OTC PINK: VPRB), a market leader specializing in vaporizers and accessories for essential oils, cannabis concentrates, and extracts, will be featuring its products and the company for presentation at the South-East Cannabis Conference and Expo June 9th-11th at the Fort Lauderdale, FL Convention Center. VPR Brands, LP will be showcasing its HoneyStick line of vaporizers, private label program, and offering a sneak peek at the new Aficionado Dab vaporizer set to launch on the 15th of June.

The theme of the event THE CANNABIS WORLD OF TOMORROW will focus on the rapidly expanding cannabis industry and our changing culture as well as the transitions and changes coming in Southeast marijuana policy in 2017 and 2018. The conference includes seminars from top industry leaders, celebrity appearances, and an exhibit hall filled with businesses showcasing industry related products and services.

"We always walk away from these events having met new potential customers and investors and we look forward to showcasing our company and products to a local crowd," says Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands, LP. "Having this type of event right in our backyard speaks volumes for the progressive nature of our industry, it's exciting to see the growth happen right before our eyes, especially with Florida's recent passing of medical cannabis laws and the fact we are a close 4th right behind New York in population size and growing rapidly, this market is going to be an important one for the company."

"I am looking forward to attending the conference and networking with the South East cannabis community. Our distribution in our home state is already strong with some of the best distributor partners in the business and we anticipate the expansion and adaptation of the new medical cannabis laws for Florida and benefitting from its growth," said Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands, LP

About SECC Expo:

The Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo (SWCC) and the Southeast Cannabis Conference and Expo (SECC) series are brought to you by Weedmaps, and several other national sponsors to host the most exciting professional and educational medical cannabis conferences the United States Cannabis industry has ever seen. SWCC & SECC Expo's are electric environments for industry members, entrepreneurs, local leaders, companies, job seekers and curious individuals to come learn about the rapidly expanding cannabis industry and our changing culture. A business-to-business event bringing together experts from the local, regional and national cannabis industry to network and share the latest industry information is an event where individuals interested in the industry can learn more from these industry experts.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com and www.vapehoneystick.com

