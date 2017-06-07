SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- SourcingLink.net (OTC PINK: SNET) is pleased to announce Phase 1 work exploration at Lac Fire is now complete.

Geologist Wayne Holmstead reported the following after his team's exploration:

1) "Boundaries of the property were located and walked."

2) "Lamothe lithium occurrence was located and sampled."

3) "Located and sampled additional pegmatite outcrops."

4) "Previous drill holes were located and marked for future programs."

5) "Old drill camp was located and found to contain all of the previously drilled core. Two of the significant mineralized sections were removed and will be brought south for future reference."

6) "Critical Elements lithium showings close to the Lac Fire property were examined."

"Future work will include additional prospecting for new occurrences and mechanical stripping and systematic sampling of pegmatites located in this session."

"The team is very happy with all that was accomplished. When diagnostics are completed we will happily share the results with the public." Anne Carioti CEO

About SourcingLink.net, Inc.

SourcingLink.net is a U.S. based publicly traded exploration and development company. Their focus is on rare metals and rare earth elements, which are among the primary input materials for the 21st Century technology.

About The Lac Fire Project:

SourcingLink.net, Inc. acquired 8 new lithium-tantalum claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. The block of new claims share a 12 km boundary, which is on three sides with the Rose Lithium Tantalum Property of Critical Elements Corp. The new Lac Fire property was staked to strategically cover ground that may be on strike and have similar geology to the Rose Lithium Tantalum Resource.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which contain words such as "expect," "believe" or "plan," by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These uncertainties may cause actual future events to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. The above news release has been provided by the above company via the OTC Disclosure and News Service. Issuers of news releases and not OTC Markets Group Inc. are solely responsible for the accuracy of such news releases.

The above news release has been provided by the above company via the OTC Disclosure and News Service. Issuers of news releases and not OTC Markets Group Inc. are solely responsible for the accuracy of such news releases.

Contact:

SourcingLink.net

12526 High Bluff Drive, Ste 300

San Diego, CA 92130

Phone +1-855-726-RARE (7273)

Website: http://www.sourcinglink.org



