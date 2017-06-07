NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (OTC PINK: RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy, is pleased to announce that it has contracted with an LED lighting installation company to supply the latest LED lighting for the first facility of a large dining franchise, located in an extended shopping complex that is also considering switching to LED lighting.

"The switch to LED lighting will produce significant cost savings that will pay for the retrofit in a relatively short period while improving the experience of the customers with more pleasing lighting," said CEO Donald MacIntyre. "After evaluation, both the franchise company with over fifty locations and the shopping complexes will consider retrofitting their facilities. Switching to LED lighting, and solar and wind power generation, benefits all of us as it lowers the need for energy production and consumption. Renewable Energy and Power is pleased to be participating in this important change."

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.'s background in both the design and manufacture of power supplies (fixtures), and associated thermal management (bulbs) will allow the retrofit to be done with a minimum of expense and inconvenience as Renewable Energy and Power has extensive experience in custom manufacturing that allows the retrofit of much of the existing system instead without needing to replace all of the existing fixtures.

The Company website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

