CORAL SPRINGS, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTCQB: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market, announced today that the Company and their products were featured in an interview aired last night on the Univision network's Spanish-language news show, Primer Impacto (www.primerimpacto.com).

"Nutra Pharma was featured in an interview with NBC News-Miami recently that was picked up nationally by NBC affiliates. This has generated a lot of interest in the media and has led to additional interviews," commented Rik J Deitsch, CEO of Nutra Pharma. "Content providers for the leading Spanish-language news show, Primer Impacto, approached us about doing a much bigger feature about the Company and our drug products," he continued. "This report focusses on our OTC pain drugs: Nyloxin and Pet Pain-Away. These are clinically proven and all-natural products that are available today to deal with pain and inflammation in people and their pets," he concluded.

The interview was conducted by Kiki Garcia Montes with filming at Nutra Pharma's laboratory facility and the reptile farm that houses their cobras for venom production. Kiki, through her interviews, learned about cobra venom and its use as a potent pain-reliever (analgesic) and anti-inflammatory agent. There was also a demonstration of the venom milking process at the reptile farm that supplies cobra venom for the production of Nutra Pharma's OTC pain drugs, Nyloxin and Pet Pain-Away.

"This is our first foray into the Spanish-language market in the United States," commented Mark Goldstein, Nutra Pharma's acting Director of Sales. "We have already produced sales materials in Spanish as well as new Spanish packaging for our product registration efforts in Spain and Mexico," he continued. "We will utilize this opportunity to begin aggressively marketing to the growing Latin population in the US and globally," he concluded.

The news segment can be viewed on Univision's website: http://uni.vi/rXqB100Hgw0

And has also been posted to the show's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/owfKEkaf0QI

Nyloxin® is an over-the-counter (OTC) pain reliever clinically proven to treat moderate to severe (Stage 2) chronic pain. Nyloxin® is currently available as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck aches, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, and as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain from repetitive stress. In addition to its everyday strength formulation, Nyloxin® is also offered in an extra strength formula for more advanced, Stage 3, chronic pain.

Pet Pain-Away™ is a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, over-the-counter pain reliever. The product is primarily aimed at treating moderate to severe chronic pain in companion animals. It is specifically indicated to treat pain from hip dysplasia, arthritis pain, joint pain, and general chronic pain in dogs and cats.

About Primer Impacto

Primer Impacto (First Impact) is a Spanish-language television news show broadcast by Univision in the U.S. and Mexico weekdays at 5pm ET. Primer Impacto is one of Univision's highest rated shows. It airs as a one hour news magazine show that features news, human interest, entertainment and sports content. It has been on the air since the mid 90's and has won numerous Emmy awards.

http://www.primerimpacto.com

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

http://www.NutraPharma.com or

http://www.nyloxin.com

http://www.petpainaway.com

