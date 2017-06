SAN ANTONIO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Harte Hanks (NYSE: HHS), a leader in customer relationships, experiences and interaction-led marketing, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results on Friday, June 9, 2017. Chief Executive Officer, Karen Puckett, will host a call to discuss the results with analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access an audio webcast, please use the link available in the Investors section of the Harte Hanks website. The conference call number is (877) 548-7915 for domestic callers and +1 (719) 325-2199 for international callers. The conference ID is 3893561.

The replay also will be available for one year in the Investors section of the Harte Hanks website.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks is a global marketing services firm specializing in multi-channel marketing solutions that connect our clients with their customers in powerful ways. Experts in defining, executing and optimizing the customer journey, Harte Hanks offers end-to-end marketing services including consulting, strategic assessment, data, analytics, digital, social, mobile, print, direct mail and contact center. From visionary thinking to tactical execution, Harte Hanks delivers smarter customer interactions for some of the world's leading brands. Harte Hanks 5,000+ employees are located in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at www.hartehanks.com, call 800-456-9748, email us at pr@hartehanks.com. Follow us on Twitter @hartehanks or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HarteHanks.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor and Media Contact:

Scott Hamilton

Investor and Public Relations

(303) 214-5563

scott.hamilton@hartehanks.com