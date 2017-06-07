The Brooks Big Endorsement Invites All Runners to Become Endorsed Athletes

In celebration of Global Running Day today, Brooks Running is making childhood dreams come true by inviting all runners to become a Brooks-endorsed athlete with the Brooks Big Endorsement.

According to the fifth annual Brooks Global Run Happy Report, the majority of runners across the globe (62%) dreamt of becoming a professional athlete as a kid; however, big-time endorsement deals in running are generally reserved for only the fastest in the world. Brooks is mixing things up because the company believes all who run-fast or slow; chasing a personal record or feeding the soul-deserve support in their running pursuits. All runners interested in becoming part of the Brooks Big Endorsement can sign up at www.BrooksAthlete.com. In addition to bragging rights, Brooks-endorsed athletes will receive a $1 check and access to content from Brooks experts about training, nutrition and a variety of other running-related topics.

"Running is the most inclusive sport the world has ever known, and we believe all runners deserve support and recognition whether they're running to improve health, clear their head, support a cause, connect with friends or chase after a goal," said Brooks CEO Jim Weber. "The Brooks Big Endorsement celebrates the many faces that make up our global running community and hopefully inspires more people to lace up and run. I'm excited to cheer on our new athletes as they embark on their running journeys."

Other fun revelations about being an endorsed runner including favorite perks, first splurges, must-have event items and much more were uncovered in the 2017 Brooks Global Run Happy Report:

FAN BASE

Fame and fortune can't replace family and friends:

After inking a shiny new endorsement deal, the majority of runners (33%) would choose to buy a home for a family member as their first major athlete purchase over a luxury sports car (6%) or yacht (2%).

When asked to pick who inspires them, more than half of runners (53%) said a friend or family member who accomplished a personal goal was more inspiring than a professional or amateur athlete (26%).

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION

Victory laps and magazine covers are only the beginning for newly endorsed runners:

When asked to choose how they would want their endorsement announced, a magazine cover (37%) was more coveted than a TV commercial (23%) or popular talk show appearance (12%). Being featured on the front of a cereal box ranked highest for 20% of runners in the "Wheaties Generation" (50+ years old), nearly twice as many as any other age group.

Nearly one-third (31%) of runners worldwide would choose Classic Rock to blast over the loudspeaker on a victory lap, while 28% would prefer a Pop song.

PRO PERKS

From custom gear to a personal masseuse, runners prefer perks that keep them running healthy:

When on the road competing, runners would prefer a medical team (22%), apparel and footwear from their sponsor (20%) and a personal masseuse (12%) over more lavish perks like a personal stylist (8%), social media manager (4%) or photo editor (1%). Furry friends were an important event companion for millennials (10%) and U.S. runners (12%).

As an endorsed athlete you may have the world at your fingertips but money (28%), access to world-class workout facilities (16%), and the best strength and conditioning trainers (13%) ranked as the most important runner perks.

Most runners chose first-class travel (30%) and free hotel stays (20%) as their favorite professional athlete indulgence. VIP access at concerts was important to 16% of respondents.

STAR POWER

Whether it's good looks or superstar athleticism, runners look up to professional athletes:

More than half of all runners (57%) and a staggering 71% of U.S. millennial runners are more likely to purchase a product that is endorsed by a superstar athlete.

"Work ethic" is the No. 1 quality runners admire in a professional athlete (30%) with "determination" (22%), and "commitment" (15%) close behind. Italian runners were 5 times more likely than U.S. and U.K. runners to select "good looks" as a top quality admired in pro athletes.

For more information about the survey including who wants an ice cream sundae station at every event, visit our blog. Interested in joining the Brooks Big Endorsement? Visit www.BrooksAthlete.com to become a Brooks-endorsed athlete.

METHODOLOGY

Research findings are based on a survey conducted by Morar Consulting fielded across the U.S., Germany, U.K., Switzerland, Austria and Italy in February and March 2017. More than 6,000 adults aged 18+ who typically run at least once per week were asked various questions about their dreams and perceptions of being a professional athlete. Respondents were recruited through several different mechanisms and via different sources to join the panels and participate in market research surveys. All panelists passed a double opt-in process and completed on average 300 profiling data points prior to taking part the survey. Respondents were invited to take part via email and provided with a small monetary incentive for doing so. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. In this study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result in each country (where survey sample of n=1,000) does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

About Brooks Running Company

Brooks Running Company sells its performance footwear, apparel, sports bras and accessories in more than 50 countries worldwide. Brooks' purpose is to inspire everyone to run and be active by creating innovative gear designed to keep runners running longer, farther and faster. This purpose is supported by Brooks' Run Happy philosophy, a quest to celebrate and champion the sport of running and all runners everywhere. Founded in 1914, Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle. Visit www.brooksrunning.com for more information or follow us on Twitter (@brooksrunning) and Facebook (www.Facebook.com/brooksrunning).

