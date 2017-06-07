The Increasing Need for Intelligent Smart City Technologies and Infrastructure

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As smart city technologies and complete all-in-one infrastructure continues to grow and rise in popularity across the U.S. and globally, technology companies in the smart city designs including the lucrative LED lighting solutions space are in position to capitalize on the momentum with newest revenue generating opportunities. Companies in the news this week include: AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC: AVOP), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE), SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR).

AV1 Group, Inc.(OTC: AVOP) a publicly traded investment and holding company today announced that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, XFIRE Smart Systems,ithas been chosen by a major city in Ohio to design and implement its smart city transition with an estimated order of approximately $7,000,000. XFIRE Smart Systems partner,Apollo Smart Lights, a provider of LED lighting solutions, will manufacture the lighting product for the projects. Read this and more news for AVOP athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/avop.html

New research predicts thesmart city market will grow nearly 19% over the next 10 years, fueled primarily by governments investing in technology to keep up with urbanization.According to Persistence Market Research, the worldwidesmart city market will grow from its current $622Billion, pass the $1 trillion market in 2019 to eventually reach $3.48 trillion by 2026.

Apollo Smart Light LED Series has the capability to provide street-wide wireless access for many different applications. The Apollo Smart Light design has the ability to have an all-in-one housing that incorporates a wireless mesh radio to allow remote access and monitoring of infrastructure but also allows for secure access for the following applications: wireless camera & lighting control, smart parking meters, utility meters, picocells

Farid Shouekani, General Manager, stated, "Again this shows that XFIRE Smart Systems' reputation for its expertise in the 'smart city' arena is growing and is being recognized in the emerging worldwide marketplace. As word gets out, we believe that these two will be quickly supplemented as others follow."

In other industry news and developmentsand market activity:

Cree, Inc.(NASDAQ: CREE) closed up slightly on Tuesday at $24.54 with nearly 600,000 shares traded on the day. Cree is a market-leading innovator of lighting-class LEDs, lighting products and power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Cree's product families include LED lighting systems and bulbs, blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs, lighting-class power LEDs, power-switching devices and RF devices. Cree's products are driving improvements in applications such as general illumination, electronic signs and signals, power supplies and inverters.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ: SPI) closed up 4.96% on Tuesday at $1.48 on a volume north of 600,000 shares traded by the market close. SPI recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SPI China(HK) Limited, has entered into an agreement to sell the entire issued share capital of Todderstaffe Solar Limited ('Todderstaffe Farm'), which holds a solar project in the United Kingdom with the capacity of approximately 4.5 megawatts (MW), to the SDAX-listed Capital Stage AG ('Capital Stage'), Germany's largest independent solar park operator.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.(NYSE: PHG) recently announced it will be showcasing its expanding portfolio of cutting-edge sleep solutions, designed to offer more effective and efficient care from the time of diagnosis through treatment and adherence to therapy. "These emerging solutions for people with sleep disorders provide hope for those who want to live healthier and more meaningful lives," said Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong, Chief Medical Liaison at Philips.

Vivint Solar, Inc.(NYSE: VSLR) recently announced it has secured tax equity commitments totaling $100 million from two repeat investors. These tax equity commitments will enable the company to install an estimated 70 megawatts of residential solar energy systems. "Our capital partners play an essential role in enabling us to grow our residential solar business," said Stewart Bewley, Vice President of Capital Markets at Vivint Solar. "We are pleased to continue raising project capital from our investor partners and look forward to expanding access to our solar energy systems."

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated three thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by AV1 Group, Inc.by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

E-mail:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757



.