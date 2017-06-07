Self-service Merchandising Advancements Dramatically Influencing Micro Market Growth

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The expansion of self-service operations, next generation commerce services and the increasing use of improved food quality packaging is dramatically altering consumer perception of freshness made available through innovative micro market merchandising and self-service vending. Implementing newest self-serving services and inventive technologies include: One Step Vending, Corp. (OTC: KOSK), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT), Aramark (NYSE: ARMK),

One Step Vending, Corp. (OTC: KOSK), a holdings company specializing in market disruptive acquisitions with an emphasis on the self-serve vending market, recently finished installing a new micro market within a major pharmaceutical services and quality assurance expertise facilities in San Diego.

The micro market will serve approximately 80 people and it is the first installation with this company and this could accelerate the company's sales growth to install more micro markets across the country and open new opportunities as the brand's presence grows. Read this and more news for KOSK at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/kosk.html.

This pharmaceutical services provider also has offices in four continents and dozens of countries and 36 states in the US. If the first installation is well received by employees and creates sustainable revenue for the business, more installations could be requested elsewhere. "We are very excited for this opportunity to work with a very large and successful multinational corporation in our own area," said Daniel Garfinkel, CEO. "We expect these markets will perform very well as more employees begin working at the San Diego facility, and we are hoping to have the opportunity to install more markets for this pharmaceutical services provider at its other locations."

In other industry developments in the markets:

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT), The retailer is testing a giant self-service kiosk in the parking lot of a supercenter in Warr Acres, Oklahoma, where customers can pick up online grocery orders without interacting with employees. Customers purchase and pay for groceries online, then Walmart employees pick and pack their orders and store them in bins in the 20-foot-by-80-foot kiosk. The kiosk has refrigerators and freezers inside, that keep the groceries fresh. Source:http://www.businessinsider.com/walmart-built-a-giant-vending-machine-that-retrieves-groceries-2017-6 .

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) closed up slightly on Tuesday at $15.25 trading over 1.9 million shares by the market close. Pitney Bowes Inc., a global technology company, recently announced plans to open a new Operations Centre in Dublin that will house a three-year multi-million euro R&D project focused on developing a next generation e-commerce and payments platform for global brands.

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) closed up slightly on Tuesday after trading over 300,000 shares by the market close. The company recently announced a new benchmark had been reached in contactless payments in the self-service laundry business. The self-service laundry industry is estimated by the Coin Laundry Association to be a nearly $5 billion market, which in 2016 saw an average increase in business (gross dollar volume) of 11.2 percent, up from 9.6 percent in 20151, according to an online poll of subscribers of the American Coin-Op magazine who operate stores. Between April 2016 and April 2017, Setomatic saw a 150 percent increase in the amount of contactless payments for laundry services. Read the full release here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/usa-technologies-setomatic-systems-see-120000001.html.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) closed up slightly at $39.03 on Tuesday evening after trading north of 1.8 million shares on the day. Aramark proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world's leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. The company's 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated two thousand three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by One Step Vending Corp.by a non-affiliated third party.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact

email:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1-(561)-325-8757

