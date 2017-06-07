- Alnylam Supports Local Organizations in the Greater Boston Area, Maidenhead, UK and Zug, Switzerland -

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today kicked off its third annual company-wide "Helping Hands" Community Service Day benefiting 18 organizations in the Greater Boston area, Maidenhead, UK and Zug, Switzerland. Employees are encouraged to use a workday to give back to their local communities.

Now in its third year, the program has expanded to more than 500 employees at 18 sites, dedicating 2,575 hours to local causes and organizations. This is a 46 percent increase from its inaugural year.

"Alnylam's 'Helping Hands' Community Service Day allows employees to connect and to share in the mission of organizations that benefit their communities. It is an annual touchstone, serving as a reminder that our 'Commitment to People' is a living value that we strive to engage around all year," said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Alnylam. "We are proud that so many of our team members participate, and we are thankful for the organizations welcoming us and look forward to deepening these partnerships in years to come."

This year, activities involve restoration of local parks, fighting hunger, supporting underserved youth and other neighborhood efforts. Organizations include:

Nature Centers:

Boston Nature Center

Boston Parks

Emerald Necklace Conservancy

Esplanade Association

Norton Land Preservation Society

Friends of Alewife

Habitat Education Center

Food Pantries and Meal Services:

Community Servings

Greater Boston Food Bank

Cupboard of Kindness Food Pantry

Childcare and Community Programs:

Cradles to Crayons

West End House Boys and Girls Clubs

United Way of Greater Attleboro/Taunton

Windrush Farms

Habitat for Humanity

IMEC

Our Zug employees will spend the day serving at Wildnispark Zurich. Employees from Alnylam's Maidenhead office will be participating in Community Service Day on September 4th, during which they will volunteer at a local organization.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq:ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust discovery platform and deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including three product candidates that are in late-stage development or will be in 2017. Looking forward, Alnylam will continue to execute on its "Alnylam 2020" strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam.

