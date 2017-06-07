MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- KP Tissue Inc. ("KPT") (TSX: KPT) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Toronto, Ontario, Thursday, June 8, 2017. The meeting will take place in the Gallery Room of the TMX Broadcast Centre, 130 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, at 2:00 p.m. All interested individuals are cordially invited to participate in this event.

For shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend the meeting the presentation material will also be available on the web site www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P.

Kruger Products L.P. is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products L.P. serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., Kruger Products L.P. manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. Kruger Products L.P. has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® CoC-certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

