VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/07/17 -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to provide investors with the results from the first phase of the regional target identification program at the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession"), located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Highlights:

-- Aton's field crews have sampled the Abu Gaharish, Bohlog, Waayrah, West Garida and Sir Bakis prospects; -- Field inspection and sampling of the Abu Gaharish prospect has defined the presence of high grade structurally controlled gold mineralization over a strike length of almost 2km, coincident with a spectral anomaly; -- Two-thirds of samples from Abu Gaharish returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au (see Appendix A), with channel and grab samples returning assays up to 22.6 g/t Au and 26.6 g/t Au respectively; -- Field inspection and sampling of the Bohlog prospect area has indicated the potential for intrusion related gold mineralization in altered granodiorite host rocks. Channel and grab samples have returned assays up to 15.4 g/t Au and 21.1 g/t Au respectively (see Appendix B); -- Dr Michael Brown (Mappa Mundi Surveys) has completed his review of the WorldView-3 high resolution multispectral data over the Hamama and Abu Marawat-Miranda-Semna survey areas (see news release dated April 4, 2017) and has identified 92 and 155 spectral targets from the 2 areas respectively.

Aton's geologists have visited and carried out preliminary field inspections and sampling at Abu Gaharish, Bohlog, Waayrah, Black Gaharish, Semna East, Sir Bakis, and West Garida prospects (see Figure 1). Waayrah, Black Gaharish, and Semna East represent new areas of interest within the Abu Marawat Concession. Results have been received for the Abu Gaharish and Bohlog prospects, and results from the other areas sampled are expected in June. Potential for the development of intrusion related and structurally controlled orogenic gold mineralization has been identified at Bohlog and Abu Gaharish, respectively, with visible gold identified in samples from both locations.

"Early results from the regional target identification program demonstrate the district scale potential of Abu Marawat," said Mark Campbell, President and CEO of Aton. "Historically, very little regional exploration work has been conducted on the Concession, with the focus of the Company being the Hamama and Abu Marawat deposits. However, we believe that the remote sensing and spectral data will help us to identify and zero in on high priority exploration targets, like Abu Gaharish and Bohlog, that could result in a new, significant discovery at Abu Marawat."

To view Figure 1: Abu Marawat regional geology, showing the locations of Abu Gaharish and Bohlog please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1096710_Fig1.pdf

Abu Gaharish Prospect

The Abu Gaharish prospect is located approximately 30km east of Hamama (see Figure 1). There are a number of ancient houses, pits, trenches, and underground workings in the area, with archaeological evidence of ancient mining dating back over 3000 years to the New Kingdom period. The area has also been inspected for the potential of tungsten mineralization in the modern era (Klemm and Klemm, 2013).

As part of the Company's regional target identification program, the Abu Gaharish area was identified as having potential for structurally controlled or orogenic gold mineralisation. In addition, the Abu Gaharish area was identified as having a coincident phyllic spectral anomaly from the recently completed Landsat-ASTER remote sensing study of Abu Marawat. Furthermore, several sigmoidal en echelon ancient workings were identified from satellite imagery on the margin of the Abu Gaharish granite and the surrounding meta-volcanic sequence, representing a potentially favourable site for the development of structurally controlled shear zone hosted gold mineralisation.

A preliminary field inspection indicated that the main ancient workings are associated with at least three mineralized quartz veins associated with highly sheared and altered granitic rocks, over a strike length of some 600m. The host granite is highly altered to sericite, chlorite, and kaolinite, and is sheared close to the veins. Fresh sulphides, including chalcopyrite and galena were identified within the quartz veins, as well as copper and lead supergene species, including chrysocolla and malachite, which are the most common accessory ore minerals seen. The quartz veins are seen to pinch and swell and have variable dips and strikes. The veins trend in a generally northerly direction, however, within the en echelon structure, the veins are sometimes seen to strike SE-NW. Parallel veinlets and stringers form surrounding zones of considerable thickness, and always accompany the main veins. In places the quartz veins and associated sheared host rock have been mined down to 10m and possibly deeper, as most of the ancient workings show signs of collapse. A number of other mineralized zones were identified to the north-east in meta-volcanics, to the south in altered serpentinites, and to the north and west of the main zone of historical workings, within the Abu Gaharish granite.

To view Figure 2: Sample locations and grades from the Abu Gaharish prospect please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1096710_Fig2.pdf

Aton's field crews collected a total of 44 samples from the Abu Gaharish area (Figure 2), with the majority being rock chip channel samples taken across and perpendicular to the identified mineralized quartz vein structures. Other samples include chip composite samples and grab samples. Over 66 percent (29) of the samples returned grades over 1 g/t Au, including 14 percent (6) over 10 g/t Au, with grades including 26.6 g/t Au, 22.6 g/t Au, 19.9 g/t Au, and 18.5 g/t Au (see Appendix A). Visible gold was also identified in several of the samples. The sampling has confirmed the presence of high grade gold mineralization over a strike length of almost 2km in the Abu Gaharish area (Figure 2). The highest-grade mineralization appears to occur on the vein margins which carry lenses of iron oxide and chrysocolla, replacing sulphides, with tiny flakes of visible gold.

Aton believes that the Abu Gaharish en echelon vein system has potential for reasonable depth continuity and that other parallel and "ladder" type structures are likely to exist near the main zone of workings. The presence of old workings and high-grade assay results from several samples in a zone approximately 250-300m west of the main mineralized zone (see Figure 2), as well as the widespread presence of wadi sediment cover very close to the exposed workings, also indicates the possible existence of parallel structures that are not exposed.

The initial field inspection and sampling indicates the potential for a high grade structurally controlled zone of gold deposition at Abu Gaharish centred on the ancient workings over a 500-600m strike length. Furthermore, sampling along both the southern and northern strike extensions of the ancient workings has confirmed the presence of high grade gold mineralization over almost 2km. Further follow-up sampling and geological mapping is planned at Abu Gaharish.

Bohlog Prospect

Bohlog is located approximately 18km east-north-east of Hamama (see Figure 1) and is centred around a large ancient settlement, with archaeological evidence of ancient mining dating from the New Kingdom through to the Early Arab periods, dating back over 3000 years (Klemm and Klemm, 2013). In 2012 the Company carried out limited sampling in the Bohlog area (see news release dated August 15, 2012), returning gold grades of up to 18.65g/t Au from samples of mineralized quartz veins. However, no follow up work was carried out until earlier this year as part of the Aton's regional target identification program.

The Company's field crews have identified several structures, including four separate mineralized zones, within strongly altered intermediate to felsic intrusive host rocks. The 2 main mineralized structures, Zone 1 and Zone 2, parallel each other and trend in a north-easterly direction (see Figure 3). Zone 1, the northern structure, can be traced through old workings and outcrops for approximately 1.5km while Zone 2, the southern structure, can be traced for approximately 1.2km. The main structures appear to be shallow dipping, 20-60 degrees to the south-east, and the quartz veins are hosted in zones of intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration. These broader alteration zones contain associated stringer and stockwork style mineralisation. The iron-stained quartz veins have patches of iron-oxide boxwork that contain visible gold, minor supergene lead minerals, and occasional copper staining. The host rocks at Zone 1 and the south west end of Zone 2 are phyllic altered quartz diorite or granodiorite. Kaolinite-argillic alteration is also widespread, particularly around Zone 2. Further, while strong local structural controls exist, the nature and the composition of the alteration suggests an intrusion driven hydrothermal system. Aton believes that the Bohlog area has good potential for the development of intrusion related gold mineralization.

A total of 93 samples were taken from the Bohlog area, primarily from Zones 1 and 2. Most of the samples were channel samples, taken across and perpendicular to the identified mineralised quartz vein structures (Figure 3). Other samples included chip composite samples and grab samples. The results of this program confirmed the 2012 results, with 35 of the samples returning grades over 1 g/t Au, and 4 returning grades over 10 g/t Au, up to a maximum of 21.1 g/t Au. One continuous channel sample profile over Zone 1 returned a combined intersection of 16.7 m @ 3.03 g/t Au (sample numbers 14018-14027 - see Appendix B).

Sampling has delineated mineralization over an area of at least 800 x 600m, with good potential for this area to further expand in size. Other localities have been identified from satellite imagery in the general Bohlog area that require field follow up. Additional sampling, geological mapping, and trenching are planned on Zones 1 and 2 at Bohlog, as well as ongoing regional evaluation of the Bohlog-Massaghat area for the potential development of intrusion related gold mineralization.

To view Figure 3: Sample locations and grades from the Bohlog prospect please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1096710_Fig3.pdf

Activity update:

-- Additional results from the preliminary field inspections and sampling conducted at Waayrah, Sir Bakis and West Garida prospects; -- Crone Geophysics have completed a ground and downhole electromagnetic survey of the 6-km long prospective horizon (or the hanging wall contact) at Hamama. Interpretation of the survey data has commenced; -- Metallurgical test work in preparation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment for Hamama West.

