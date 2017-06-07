

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart has built a giant vending machine for groceries, in competition with Amazon's drive-up grocery pickup service.



The retail giant is testing a self-service automated kiosk at a store in Oklahoma City, from where customers can pick up online grocery orders at any time of the day without interacting with any employees.



The service lets Walmart customers order their groceries online or through an app and select to pick up the order from a 24-hour kiosk. Once the customer enters a pickup code, the kiosk will automatically fetch the order from bins inside in 60 seconds or less. There is no special cost for picking up groceries, but customers must spend at least $30 per order to use the service.



Wallmart offers more than 30,000 grocery items, including fresh produce, meats, and dairy products, for online ordering and pickup. The kiosk has refrigerators and freezers inside that keep the groceries fresh.



Walmart spokesman Scott Markley reportedly said that the kiosk is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and it's able to fulfill hundreds of customer orders in a single day.



Markley said, 'Especially for busy families with kids, grocery shopping used to take a couple of hours on the weekend. You can now pickup your groceries in just a few minutes and have more time back in your day.'



The move is part of Walmart's efforts to more seamlessly integrate its online and offline services as it competes with Amazon. Walmart is also experimenting with vending machine-like Pickup Towers in five cities across the US for retrieving non-food orders.



Recently, Amazon opened its first drive-up grocery pickup service in Seattle.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX