

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth improved marginally as initially estimated in the three months ended March, latest figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 3.1 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, just above the 3.0 percent rise in the fourth quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on May 16.



On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure grew 2.3 percent over the year and gross capital formation rose by 1.7 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded the same 3.1 percent annually in the March quarter, after a 2.9 percent increase in the December quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP grew at a steady pace pf 0.8 percent in the three-month period to March. The latest figures confirmed preliminary data.



