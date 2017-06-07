The European Lotteries Congress: Eurojackpot Soon in Poland

WARSAW, Poland, June 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Eurojackpot - a European lottery featuring EUR 10 m of guaranteed prize pool andthemaximum jackpot of EUR 90 m - will arrive in Poland this September, as announced atthe9th European Lotteries Congress in Kraków. The Congress guests are discussing thechallenges faced by the sector - all largely related to the current technological revolution.

From all over Europe, the Congress has attracted industry representatives that are affiliated with the European Lotteries Association. On the first day, a new president of this organisation was selected, with Hansjörg Höltkemeier appointed for his second term.

In his address, he stressed the fact that while the technological revolution we are witnessing has brought about many new opportunities for lottery aficionados, these are not always safe due tooperators who infringe the law. In his view, the European lotteries have traditionally been guided by well-established values and that this is where their strongest point lies. "We should keep in mind that social responsibility is what's important to us," Höltkemeier said.

The Congress' motto is "New Directions". As argued by Olgierd CieÅ›lik, President of Totalizator Sportowy: "Each day, we see more reasons for exploring new directions"; one of such directions forthe lottery sector is the social media. "Customers dictate the rules - if we fail to live up to their expectations, we will lose them," stressed CieÅ›lik.

The 9th Congress of European Lotteries in Kraków will end on 8 June. Its topics centre not only around new challenges for the sector, but also on how to responsibly organise and hold games ofchance. The event is organised by Totalizator Sportowy, owner of the LOTTO brand in Poland.

Contact: Damian WiÅ›niewski, +48-22-518-21-09